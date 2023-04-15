Delhi Excise Policy Scam: CM Arvind Kejriwal alleges ED, CBI filed alse affidavits; torturing people to testify against Manish Sisodia & him

CM Arvind Kejriwal | Twitter

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday alleged that the probe agencies Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation is torturing people to testify against him and former deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

Kejriwal held a press conference over CBI summons to him in scam probe.

He said, "The probe agencies alleged that Manish Sisodia to hide trail destroyed 14 phones. They in seizure report claimed had in total 5 phones and the other phones are being used by party workers etc. The CBI and ED tried to frame Sisodia and also lied to the court."

"Every day they arrest someone. The arrestees are tortured, mentally as well, meted out third degree treatment and are told name me and others in the case," he alleged.

