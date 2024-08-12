Delhi Excise Policy Case: SC Issues Notices To CBI & ED On BRS Leader K Kavitha's Bail Plea

Supreme Court of India | File Photo

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha's plea challenging Delhi High Court order which rejected her bail in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

A bench of justices, BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan, sought replies from the CBI and ED on Kavitha's plea challenging the Delhi High Court order dated July 1.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Kavitha, submitted before the top court that she has been in jail for five months.

Recently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a supplementary prosecution complaint (charge sheet) in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. The chargesheet was filed against BRS Leader K Kavitha and other accused, namely Chanpreet Singh, Damodar, Prince Singh, and Arvind Kumar.

On May 6, the Rouse Avenue Court dismissed the bail petitions moved by K Kavitha in connection with CBI and ED cases. ED arrested K Kavitha on March 15, 2024, and CBI on April 11, 2024.

The CBI inquiry was recommended based on the findings of the Delhi Chief Secretary's report filed in July showing prima facie violations of the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009, and Delhi Excise Rules-2010, officials said.

Charges Made By Enforcement Directorate & CBI

The ED and the CBI had alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy, undue favours were extended to licence holders, the licence fee was waived or reduced and the L-1 licence was extended without the competent authority's approval.