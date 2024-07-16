BRS Leader K Kavitha Collapses Inside Tihar Jail, Shifted To Hospital In New Delhi

MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha | Photo credit: ANI

BRS MLC K Kavitha was rushed to Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital in New Delhi on Tuesday after collapsing in Tihar Jail.

Kavitha had been incarcerated in Tihar Jail following her arrest in connection with the Delhi liquor scam. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested her on March 15, 2024, from her residence in Banjara Hills and subsequently placed her in custody. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) later arrested her on April 11, 2024.

Recently, Kavitha's brother, KT Rama Rao, and brother-in-law, T Harish Rao, both MLAs, visited her in jail during a sanctioned 'mulakath' meeting. Earlier, former BRS Ministers P Sabitha Indra Reddy and Sathyavathi Rathod also met with Kavitha in jail.

(This is breaking news. More to follow.)