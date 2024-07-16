 BRS Leader K Kavitha Collapses Inside Tihar Jail, Shifted To Hospital In New Delhi
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBRS Leader K Kavitha Collapses Inside Tihar Jail, Shifted To Hospital In New Delhi

BRS Leader K Kavitha Collapses Inside Tihar Jail, Shifted To Hospital In New Delhi

Kavitha had been incarcerated in Tihar Jail following her arrest in connection with the Delhi liquor scam

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, July 16, 2024, 06:26 PM IST
article-image
MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha | Photo credit: ANI

BRS MLC K Kavitha was rushed to Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital in New Delhi on Tuesday after collapsing in Tihar Jail.

Kavitha had been incarcerated in Tihar Jail following her arrest in connection with the Delhi liquor scam. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested her on March 15, 2024, from her residence in Banjara Hills and subsequently placed her in custody. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) later arrested her on April 11, 2024.

Recently, Kavitha's brother, KT Rama Rao, and brother-in-law, T Harish Rao, both MLAs, visited her in jail during a sanctioned 'mulakath' meeting. Earlier, former BRS Ministers P Sabitha Indra Reddy and Sathyavathi Rathod also met with Kavitha in jail.

(This is breaking news. More to follow.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BRS Leader K Kavitha Collapses Inside Tihar Jail, Shifted To Hospital In New Delhi

BRS Leader K Kavitha Collapses Inside Tihar Jail, Shifted To Hospital In New Delhi

'Won't Pay For Fuel': Kerala Cop Drags Petrol Pump Staffer On Bonnet For 1km In Kannur; Video Viral

'Won't Pay For Fuel': Kerala Cop Drags Petrol Pump Staffer On Bonnet For 1km In Kannur; Video Viral

Nagaland State Lottery Result: July 16, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: July 16, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: July 16, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: July 16, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50...

Kerala Lottery Result: July 16, 2024 - Sthree Sakthi SS-424 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals...

Kerala Lottery Result: July 16, 2024 - Sthree Sakthi SS-424 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals...