Delhi excise policy case: Rouse Avenue Court extends judicial custody of Manish Sisodia | ANI

The Rouse Avenue Court has extended the judicial custody of Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia till May 1 in an Enforcement Directorate (ED) case related to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped excise policy.

