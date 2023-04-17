The Rouse Avenue Court has extended the judicial custody of Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia till May 1 in an Enforcement Directorate (ED) case related to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped excise policy.
Delhi excise policy case: Rouse Avenue Court extends judicial custody of Manish Sisodia
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 17, 2023, 02:22 PM IST