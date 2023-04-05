 Manish Sisodia moves Delhi HC seeking bail in CBI's excise policy case
Manish Sisodia moves Delhi HC seeking bail in CBI's excise policy case

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma will hear the matter on Thursday, April 5.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 05, 2023, 07:12 PM IST
article-image
Manish Sisodia | ANI

Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia on Wednesday moved the Delhi High Court seeking bail in the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) case alleging corruption in the implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy in the national capital.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma will hear the matter on Thursday, April 5. The former deputy Chief Minister of Delhi was denied bail by the city's Rouse Avenue Court on March 31.

More details to follow...

