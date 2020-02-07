Delhi Elections 2020: How to find your Assembly constituency on Delhi CEO’s website

The stage is all set for the big poll battle in Delhi. The voting for the Delhi Assembly Election is scheduled to be held on February 8 and result to be declared on February 11. According to the Election Commission of India, there are 1.46 crore eligible voters in Delhi. The poll panel has set up 13,750 polling stations across 2,689 locations in the city for the Delhi Vidhan Sabha elections.

The assembly polls are likely to see a three-cornered fight between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. Marked by the BJP aggressively raising the anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh as a poll issue, the AAP hard-selling development and the Congress conspicuous by its near absence, the bitter, often divisive and vitriolic campaign for the Delhi elections ended on Thursday.

One can cast vote in Delhi elections with any document or id which approved by the government like Aadhar Card, Passport, Voter ID etc. The Election Commission has been making full use of technology during Delhi Assembly elections. From QR code to voter slip, from booth app to affidavit of the candidates, most information is available on its website.

So here's how you can find your Assembly constituency:

Step 1: To know your Assembly constituency, visit the official website of CEO Delhi, https://ceodelhi.gov.in/home.aspx.

Step 2: Find and click on 'Know your Assembly and Parliamentary Constituency'; you would be taken to another page of the website.

Step 3: Enter your locality e.g., 'Mayur Vihar Phase II' and hit enter. Your Assembly Constituency would be displayed on the screen.