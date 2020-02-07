Delhi elections 2020: How to cast vote without voter ID card, here's a list of documents you need

But as the voting day nears people are confused what if they have lost their voter id, not to worry here's the solution. The citizens of Delhi, who don’t have a voter ID card or have lost it, can also participate in the electoral process. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), it is mandatory for a citizen to be registered as a voter in the government database, in order to vote.

To get registered as a voter, you have to submit a filled in Form-6 to the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) of your assembly constituency after which your name will be included in the electoral roll as a voter. One can submit Form-6 both online and offline.

After your name in on the voters list, the following identity documents can act as photo ID proofs to cast the vote. Following 11 specified photo identity documents is required for casting your vote, in case you do not have your voter ID card:

Passport,

Driving License,

Service Identity Cards with photograph issued to employees by Central/State Govt./PSUs/Public Limited Companies,

Passbooks with photograph issued by Bank/Post Office,

PAN Card,

Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR,

MNREGA Job Card,

Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour,

Pension document with photograph,

Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs, and

Aadhaar Card.