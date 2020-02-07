Delhi elections 2020: Delhi Metro services to begin at 4 am on polling day

Delhi goes to the polls on February 8 and the Election Commission has taken several steps to conduct fair and smooth polling in the national capital. This time the commission has also taken care of the public utility services from drinking water to toilet facility to the voters. A provision for the postal ballot to old-age voters has also been made.

Marked by the BJP aggressively raising the anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh as a poll issue, the AAP hard-selling development and the Congress conspicuous by its near absence, the bitter, often divisive and vitriolic campaign for the Delhi elections ended on Thursday. In their final electioneering push, the three key parties made last-ditch efforts to seek votes and slugged it out over issues ranging from the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, appeasement politics and unemployment.

The campaign that lasted for over three weeks ended at 6 pm on Thursday, just 38 hours before the start of voting for the high-stakes Delhi assembly election. There are 672 candidates in fray for 70 Assembly seats. Over 1.47 crore total voters in various categories include males (81,05,236), females (66,80,277), service voters (11,608), third gender voters (869), and senior citizens (aged 80 and above) voters (2,04,830), according to Delhi CEO Office.