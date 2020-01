Delhi Elections 2020: Congress party's first list of 54 candidates

The Congress that released the list of 54 candidates for the February 8 Delhi Assembly polls, on Saturday, has focused on fresh faces to take on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has made its governance model and people-friendly policies as the poll plank.

The Congress has shunned the conservative path to the election and has benched the old-timers. The prominent faces in the first list included Haroon Yusuf from Ballimaran, Adarsh Shastri from Dwarka, Rajesh Lilotia from Mangolpuri, Arvinder Singh Lovely from Gandhinagar, Alka Lamba from Chandni Chowk, Krishna Tirath from Patel Nagar, Mateen Ahmed from Seelampur, A.K. Walia from Krishna Nagar, Poonam Azad from Sangam Vihar and Abhishek Dutt from Kasturba Nagar.

However, the Congress is yet to announce candidate for the New Delhi seat to take on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The Congress is expected to soon announce 12 more candidates, leaving four seats for the Rashtriya Janata Dal, alliance partner.

Here is Congress' first list of 54 candidates:

1. Siddarth Kundu - Nerala

2. Mrs. Amar Lata Sangwan - Timarpur

3. Mukesh Goel - Adarsh Nagar

4. Devendra Yadav - Badli

5. Pradeep Kumar Pandey - Rithala

6. Surendra Kumar - Bawana

7. Dr. Naresh Kumar - Mundka

8. Jai Kishan - Sultanpur Majra

9. Mandeep Singh - Nangloi Jat

10. Rajesh Lilitia - Mangol Puri

11. Samesh Gupta - Rohini

12. JS Nayol - Shalimarbagh

13. Dev Raj Arora - Shakur Basti

14. Kamal Kant Sharma - Tri Nagar

15. Hari Kishan Jindal - Wazirpur

16. Akansha Ola - Model Town

17. Satbir Sharma - Sadar Bazar

18. Alka Lamba - Chandni Chowk

19. Mirza Javed Ali - Matia Mahal

20. Haroon Yusuf - Ballimaran

21. Gaurav Dhanak - Karol Bagh

22. Krishna Tirath - Patel Nagar

23. Ramesh Kumar Popli - Moti Nagar

24. Amandeep Singh Sudan - Rajouri Garden

25. Surendra Sethi - Hari Nagar

26. Radhika Khera - Janakpuri

27. Adarsh Shastri - Dwarka

28. Sumesh Shokeen - Matiala

29. Sahib Singh Yadav - Najafgarh

30. Sandeep Tanwar - Delhi Cantt

31. Talvinder Singh Marwah - Jangpur

32. Abhishek Dutt - Kasturba Nagar

33. Neetu Verma - Malviya Nagar

34. Priyanka Singh - RK Puram

35. Satish Lohia - Chhatarpur

36. Arvinder Singh - Deoli

37. Yaduraj Chaudary - Ambedkar Nagar

38. Poonam Azad - Sangam Vihar

39. Sukhbir Singh Pawar - Greater Kailash

40. Shivani Chopra - Kalkaji

41. Shubam Sharma - Tughlakabad

42. Vijay Kumar - Trilokpuri

43. Laxam Rawat - Patparganj

44. Dr. Hari Dutt Sharma - Laxmi Nagar

45. Gurchaan Singh Raju - Vishwas Nagar

46. Dr. Ashok Walia - Krishna Nagar

47. Arvinder Singh Lovely - Gandhi Nagar

48. Dr. Narender Nath - Shahdara

49. Veer Singh Dhingan - Seemapuri

50. Vipin Sharma - Rohtas Nagar

51. Ch. Mateen Ahmed - Seelampur

52. Anveeksha Tripathi Jain - Babarpur

53. Dr. SP Singh - Gokalpur

54. Ali Mehndi - Mustafabad