Delhi Elections 2020: BJP not to field Sunil Yadav against Kejriwal; may decide on fresh candidate

The BJP, on Tuesday, released the second list of candidates for the Delhi Assembly polls, fielding state Yuva Morcha President Sunil Yadav from the New Delhi constituency against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The list was announced after midnight following the announcement of Siromani Akali Dal (SAD) to not contest the Delhi polls in alliance with the BJP due to its stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act. The list of 10 candidates came hours before the filing of nomination closes on Tuesday.

According to the list, Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinderpal Singh Bagga has been fielded from Hari Nagar and party's Purvanchal Morcha President Manish Singh would contest from the Delhi Cantonment constituency. The BJP announced its candidates on all four seats that traditionally went to its ally SAD in the previous Assembly elections in Delhi.