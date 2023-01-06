Delhi: Dense fog engulfs city, causes delay in flight operations

Representative Image |

Delhi: Bad weather conditions prevailing in the Northern and Central parts of India, including the national capital, on Friday, disrupted flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport with over eight flight departures delayed.

Several flights delayed due to fog

"An Air India, Melbourne-bound, flight delayed by around 2:25 hours and rescheduled to depart at 16:45 hours," New Delhi Airport's live flight information said.

"Dubai bound flight was rescheduled to 10:50 hours from 9:00 hours, Jeddah bound flight from 10:25 hours to 13:10 hours, SpiceJet flight, Dubai-bound, also rescheduled to 8:29 hours from 7:30 hours, Air India Flight, flying down to Kathmandu was delayed by 1:02 hours, Warsaw bound flight by 1:45 hours, Istanbul bound flight rescheduled to 7:38 hours from 6:55 hours, Dhaka bound flight from 6:30 hours to 7:31 hours, Phuket bound flight from 6:25 hours to 6:56 hours, and Bahrain bound flight from 5:40 hours to 6:53 hours," it added.

As per the information, a few flights arriving at Delhi IGI also reported delays.

Fog alert issued earlier on Thursday

Earlier on Thursday, Delhi Airport issued a fog alert for all passengers. According to the authorities, low visibility procedures were in progress at the Delhi Airport.

All flight operations are currently normal and the passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information, the authorities added.

Many trains are also running late owing to the dense fog and low visibility level today.26 trains are running late and two trains were rescheduled in the Northern Railway region due to fog.

As per the IMD forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures in January 2023 are most likely to remain below normal over many parts of central India and adjoining areas of peninsular, east and northwest India.