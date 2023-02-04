Delhi: CRPF ASI shoots self dead at IB director's residence

e-Paper Get App
PTIUpdated: Saturday, February 04, 2023, 10:13 AM IST
Representative Image
A 53-year-old CRPF assistant sub-inspector allegedly shot himself with his service rifle at a guard post at the Intelligence Bureau director's residence here, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday around 4 pm, they said.

The victim has been identified as Rajbir Singh, an assistant sub-inspector of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

He was deployed at the guard post at the residence of the Intelligence Bureau director, according to a senior police officer.

Postmortem will be conducted on Saturday, following which his body will be handed over to his family members, police said.

