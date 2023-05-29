Delhi Crime: 'Her intestines bulged out, head broken into 4 pieces', Sakshi's father demands strictest punishment for Sahil

As the country suffered from shock an disbelief asfter the horrific murder of 16-year-old Sakshi in Shahbad dairy area of capital Delhi, her father, speaking to news agency ANI, said he wants stringent punishment for the accused Sahil Sarafaraz.

"My daughter was stabbed many times, he intestines bulged out, her head was also broken into four pieces. We demand strictest punishment for the accused, "he said.

Sakshi's father said he did not know anything about Sahil.

"I did not know any Sahil. I did not know if they were friends or they had a quarrel. I had not heard of him from her or any of her friends" he told ANI.

"During the police questioning, one of her friends told that they were friends but I did not know earlier," her father said.

The victim's mother also echoed same sentiments, while she stressed that they "never saw Sahil".

Accused Sahil arrested from Bulandshahr

The Delhi Police nabbed 20-year-old Sahil from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh on Monday afternoon. The accused, who has been identified as an AC mechanic in Shahbad Dairy area, was taken to Delhi by cops for the brutal murder of Sakshi, his 16-year-old girl friend. Sahil stabbed Sakshi multiple times and crushed her head with a boulder in New Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area on Sunday. A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was earlier registered at Shahbad Dairy police station on the basis of the complaint lodged by the victim's father.

6 teams come together to nab absconding accused

Reportedly, six teams were formed to nab the accused who was on the run after committing the crime in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area. It was noted that Sahil had no past criminal records.

Details about the chilling murder where the victim was left helpless

The chilling murder was caught on camera where Sahil was spotted stabbing his minor lover to death. The incident took place on Sunday, and the arrest came in within 24 hours of the crime's occurrence.

In the visuals that recorded the horrific murder, The girl, outside her home in Delhi's JJ Colony in Shahbad, was mercilessly stabbed 20 times with a knife by her alleged boyfriend Sahil.

It was learnt that the victim and Sahil were in a relationship, but had a quarrel on the day of the incident. As the girl was planning to attend a friend's birthday celebration, the accused intercepted her and attacked her, stabbing her repeatedly. He did not stop with stabbing, Sahil followed it by crushing her with a boulder.