Delhi crime: Out on bail, man strangulates live-in partner to death, dumps body 12 km away with sister's help | representative pic

New Delhi: A woman was killed by strangulation allegedly by her live-in partner in northeast Delhi. The 25-year-old woman's body was dumped 12 km away outside a house near Krishna Public School at Mahalaxmi Vihar in Karawal Nagar, Delhi police said. The body was recovered on April 12.

As per an IANS report, Delhi police has arrested a woman identified as Parul Chowdhury in the case. The woman was arrested with the help of a CCTV footage wherein she, along with her brother and another man was seen with the body.

The body is of one Rohina, who was living with her partner Vineet. The two had eloped four years ago. As per police, Rohina was pressuring Vineet for marriage, and they suspect that on April 12, the two fought over the matter, and Vineet strangled Rohina to death.

No injury marks on body

"The body was shifted to GTB Hospital, where the doctors also did not find any visible injury on the body. The body was kept in the mortuary. Efforts were made to identify her," a police officer said.

During the investigation, CCTVs of the area were checked in which two men were seen on a bike, moving around suspiciously, along with a woman sitting between them.

"The bike was later traced to almost 12-13 km away. Finally, on April 20, the police teams found the CCTV footage in which the man in a striped T-shirt carrying the dead body of the girl on his shoulder and a woman walking right behind him was seen," said Joy Tirkey, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast).

Parul confesses to crime

The two persons seen in the CCTV were identified as Vineet and his sister Parul. "The deceased was also identified as Rohina Naz a.k.a. Mahi. Their house was found locked," said the DCP.

It was later learnt that Parul along with her two children had moved out from the house and she took her belongings in a tonga.

"The owner of the horse tonga was located at tonga stand in Loni Border and questioned. He showed the police team the house where he had dropped Parul and her children. Parul was then apprehended from Kanti Nagar, Krishna Nagar, which was approximately 7 km away from her previous residence in Teliwara," said the DCP.

During questioning, Parul broke down and confessed to conspiring with her brother Vineet to kill Rohina.

Main accused was out on bail, was earlier charged for murder

"Four years ago, Vineet and Rohina eloped and began living together without getting married. However, Vineet and his father Vinay Pawar were involved in a murder case at Ramala Sugar Mill in Baghpat in 2017, resulting in their conviction and life imprisonment on October 25, 2019. While Vineet was incarcerated, Rohina stayed with his sister Parul in Delhi," said the DCP.

When Vineet was released on bail on November 26, 2022, Rohina began pressuring him to marry her but his family objected as both belonged to different communities.

Subsequently, Vineet and Parul conspired to eliminate Rohina.

On April 12, Vineet and Rohina had another argument over their marriage, during which Vineet strangled her to death.

"Later that day, Vineet contacted an associate who parked his bike in a nearby alley. Vineet and Parul carried Rohina's body on their shoulders, while Parul took her clothes and chunni to hide the body," said the official.

Then the accused drove around for over 12 km searching for a suitable location to dispose of the body before finally leaving it outside a house in Karawal Nagar.

The police said that efforts are being made to trace Vineet and to identify his associate who had brought the bike to help him carry the body.

(with IANS inputs)