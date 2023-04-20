Thane: Body of 35-year-old woman found in pool of blood in Badlapur, police suspect husband behind murder

Representational image |

Thane: In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old woman was murdered by slitting her throat on Wednesday afternoon. The Badlapur police suspect that the murder may have been done by her husband.

The incident took place at Raut Arcade in the Shirgaon area of Badlapur (East) on Wednesday. The victim Rajshree Ganesh Bhosale lived with her husband and son.

Body sent for post-mortem

Anil Padwal, senior police inspector, at Badlapur (East) police station said, "We received the information from the neighbour about Rajashree's body lying in a pool of blood inside her home. Soon after getting the information about the incident, our team rushed to the spot and broke the door to enter the home. We first conducted a panchnama and took possession of the body and sent it for post-mortem at Badlapur rural hospital."

Padwal further added, "After the murder the husband Ganesh Bhosale is absconding. We are further investigating the case and efforts are underway to nab the accused."