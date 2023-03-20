Thane: 34-year-old woman allegedly murdered by her live-in partner after an argument

FPJ

Thane: A 34-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her live-in partner following an argument at Kisan Nagar area in Wagle Estate in Thane on Monday.

Kirankumar Kabadi, senior police inspector of Srinagar police station said, "The victim Sunita Amar Kamble was found lying in a pool of blood in a house in Kisan Nagar around 1:45 am. The victim had separated from her husband and was living with the accused. The couple used to quarrel over petty issues. On Monday early morning after one such argument the accused attacked her with a sickle and killed her on the spot."

Kabadi further added, "The accused Mahesh Thakur attempted to destroy the evidence by throwing away the sickle and the victim's mobile phone. We have arrested the accused and registered the case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence)."