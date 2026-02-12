 Delhi Crime News: Fake Sadhu Arrested For Poisoning 3 With Laced Laddoos| VIDEO
Delhi Crime News: Fake Sadhu Arrested For Poisoning 3 With Laced Laddoos| VIDEO

A 72-year-old man posing as a Hindu sadhu was arrested after CCTV footage allegedly showed him carrying poisoned laddoos hours before three people were found dead in a car in Delhi’s Peeragarhi area. Police said he lured the victims with promises of wealth through tantric rituals, poisoned them, and fled with ₹2 lakh. Investigation is ongoing.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 06:00 PM IST
article-image
X/@

Delhi Police have arrested a 72-year-old occult practitioner, Mohammad Kamruddin, who allegedly posed as a Hindu sadhu and poisoned three people after promising them massive financial gains through tantric rituals.

The accused allegedly laced laddoos with poison, killing two men and a woman, before fleeing with ₹2 lakh in cash.

CCTV Footage Surfaces

A CCTV clip that has surfaced on social media reportedly shows Kamruddin carrying a packet believed to contain the poisoned laddoos. The footage, captured from Ghaziabad’s Loni area hours before the bodies were discovered, is being cited as key evidence in the case.

The three victims identified as Randhir Singh, Naresh, and Laxmi Devi were found dead inside a car in West Delhi’s Peeragarhi area on Sunday.

Bodies Found In Car With Liquor Bottles

Police recovered liquor bottles, soft drink bottles, empty glasses, mobile phones, cash, helmets, jackets, Aadhaar cards and other personal belongings from the vehicle.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victims had consumed sweets allegedly offered by the accused during a so-called ritual session.

Lured With Promise Of ₹2–3 Crore Windfall

According to report in NDTV, Kamruddin promised the victims a windfall of ₹2–3 crore in exchange for ₹2 lakh as part of a tantric ritual. After gaining their trust, he allegedly mixed poison in laddoos and made them consume liquor and soft drinks.

Once the trio fell unconscious, he fled with the money.

Wanted In Previous Murder Cases

A resident of Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh, Kamruddin was operating alleged tantric centres in Loni and Firozabad. He was reportedly wanted in two murder cases registered in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Police said the accused has confessed to committing similar crimes in the past. Further investigation is underway.

