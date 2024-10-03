Delhi Crime: Doctor Shot Dead By 2 Teenagers Inside Hospital In Jaitpur, Police Suspect Targeted Killing; Post Crime Visuals Surface

ANI

A tragic incident took place at Nima Hospital in Delhi’s Jaitpur on Wednesday night as a 55-year-old doctor, Javed Akhtar, was shot dead in his cabin.

According to Delhi police, two boys came to the hospital with an injury, and after receiving treatment, they demanded to meet the doctor and shot him dead once they entered his cabin.

Reports suggest that after hearing the sound of a gunshot nursing staff members Gajala Parveen and Md Kami rushed to Akhtar’s cabin only to find the doctor lying motionless and bleeding from his head.

Police suspect targeted killing

It is being said that the suspects were approximately 16 or 17 years old. The Delhi Police have expressed concern that this may have been a targeted killing and their visit the previous night could have been for a recce.

Authorities have launched an investigation and are now analysing footage from CCTV cameras installed inside the hospital to identify the accused.

The incident has raised questions about the safety of healthcare workers, particularly as it comes less than two months after the rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The police are appealing for information from the public to assist in the investigation.