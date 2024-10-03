 Delhi Crime: Doctor Shot Dead By 2 Teenagers Inside Hospital In Jaitpur, Police Suspect Targeted Killing; Post Crime Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi Crime: Doctor Shot Dead By 2 Teenagers Inside Hospital In Jaitpur, Police Suspect Targeted Killing; Post Crime Visuals Surface

Delhi Crime: Doctor Shot Dead By 2 Teenagers Inside Hospital In Jaitpur, Police Suspect Targeted Killing; Post Crime Visuals Surface

A 55-year-old doctor, Javed Akhtar, was shot dead at Nima Hospital in Delhi’s Jaitpur on Wednesday night.

Abhishek SinghUpdated: Thursday, October 03, 2024, 09:31 AM IST
article-image
ANI

A tragic incident took place at Nima Hospital in Delhi’s Jaitpur on Wednesday night as a 55-year-old doctor, Javed Akhtar, was shot dead in his cabin. 

According to Delhi police, two boys came to the hospital with an injury, and after receiving treatment, they demanded to meet the doctor and shot him dead once they entered his cabin.

Reports suggest that after hearing the sound of a gunshot nursing staff members Gajala Parveen and Md Kami rushed to Akhtar’s cabin only to find the doctor lying motionless and bleeding from his head. 

Police suspect targeted killing

FPJ Shorts
Telangana Minister Konda Surekha APOLOGISES To Samantha Ruth Prabhu For Scandalous Remark On Her Divorce With Naga Chaitanya
Telangana Minister Konda Surekha APOLOGISES To Samantha Ruth Prabhu For Scandalous Remark On Her Divorce With Naga Chaitanya
Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Thane Crime Branch Detains Chairman & Secretary Of School Where Two 4-Year-Old Girls Were Assaulted By Janitor, Akshay Shinde
Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Thane Crime Branch Detains Chairman & Secretary Of School Where Two 4-Year-Old Girls Were Assaulted By Janitor, Akshay Shinde
Nasdaq, Dow Jones & S&P 500 Manages To Close In Positive Amid Iran-Israel Crisis; Oil Boil Settles On Wall Street
Nasdaq, Dow Jones & S&P 500 Manages To Close In Positive Amid Iran-Israel Crisis; Oil Boil Settles On Wall Street
'Unacceptable, Shameful': Naga Chaitanya SLAMS Telangana Minister Konda Surekha For Controversial Remark On His Divorce With Samantha Ruth Prabhu
'Unacceptable, Shameful': Naga Chaitanya SLAMS Telangana Minister Konda Surekha For Controversial Remark On His Divorce With Samantha Ruth Prabhu

It is being said that the suspects were approximately 16 or 17 years old. The Delhi Police have expressed concern that this may have been a targeted killing and their visit the previous night could have been for a recce.

Authorities have launched an investigation and are now analysing footage from CCTV cameras installed inside the hospital to identify the accused.

Read Also
Lawlessness In Delhi! Shooter Fires Multiple Shots Outside Man’s House Over Personal Enmity As...
article-image

The incident has raised questions about the safety of healthcare workers, particularly as it comes less than two months after the rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The police are appealing for information from the public to assist in the investigation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bengaluru Rains: City To Experience Intermittent Moderate Showers, AQI In Good Category

Bengaluru Rains: City To Experience Intermittent Moderate Showers, AQI In Good Category

Delhi Crime: Doctor Shot Dead By 2 Teenagers Inside Hospital In Jaitpur, Police Suspect Targeted...

Delhi Crime: Doctor Shot Dead By 2 Teenagers Inside Hospital In Jaitpur, Police Suspect Targeted...

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Jawans, Kisans, Pehalwans Have Vowed To Oust BJP, Claims Congress...

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Jawans, Kisans, Pehalwans Have Vowed To Oust BJP, Claims Congress...

Assam Police Arrests 14 Bangladeshi Infiltrators With Fake Aadhaar Cards

Assam Police Arrests 14 Bangladeshi Infiltrators With Fake Aadhaar Cards

Chhattisgarh: Congress' Pilot Threatens Of State-Wide Protest On Deteriorating Law And Order

Chhattisgarh: Congress' Pilot Threatens Of State-Wide Protest On Deteriorating Law And Order