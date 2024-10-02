 Lawlessness In Delhi! Shooter Fires Multiple Shots Outside Man’s House Over Personal Enmity As Accomplice Awaits On Bike In Narela (VIDEO)
Lawlessness In Delhi! Shooter Fires Multiple Shots Outside Man’s House Over Personal Enmity As Accomplice Awaits On Bike In Narela (VIDEO)

A video from the Narela area, reportedly dated September 24, shows a man on a bike while another assailant fires shots outside a house.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 03:00 PM IST
article-image
The law and order situation in Delhi continues to deteriorate, with a recent series of shootings instilling fear among residents. In the latest incident, a video from the Narela area, reportedly dated September 24, shows a man on a bike while another assailant fires shots outside a house. 

The CCTV footage shows the miscreant repeatedly firing before leaving the scene.

Watch the video here:

Police form teams to nab the shooter, accomplice

Police have registered a case and formed several teams to apprehend the shooter, who is said to have had a dispute with the homeowner. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

This incident adds to a string of recent shootings across Delhi, believed to be linked to extortion attempts. 

On September 28, three separate shootings were reported at a luxury car showroom in Narayana Vihar, a hotel in Mahipalpur, and a ration shop in Nangloi. 

In each instance, notes were left by the attackers, suggesting an involvement of different gangs. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

In the Narayana Vihar incident, criminals opened fire at a showroom dealing in old luxury cars, leaving behind a slip with the gang's name. 

In Mahipalpur, shots were fired at a hotel, following a prior extortion call to the owner. 

The third shooting took place at a ration shop in Nangloi, with another slip found on-site.

Delhi Police have launched investigations into all three incidents, with multiple gangs suspected to be involved. Cases have been registered, and authorities are actively pursuing leads to address the rising crime.

