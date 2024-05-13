Delhi Car Showroom Firing Case: 2nd Accused Involved In Shooting Nabbed from Hideout In Kolkata

New Delhi: A second person involved in firing case at a car showroom in the national capital's Tilak Nagar has been arrested from his hideout in Kolkata, Delhi Police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Mohit was arrested by Kolkata Police with the help of Crime Branch of Delhi Police, in the recent firing case which left four people injured and triggered panic among the locals. Delhi Police upon receiving intelligence from sources, detected location of Mohit who was hiding in Kolkata.

#UPDATE | Tilak Nagar Fusion car showroom firing case: Shooter Mohit has been arrested by Kolkata police with the help of Delhi Police Crime Branch. Delhi Police received info about his presence and shared the information with Kolkata Police and the accused was arrested. Crime… https://t.co/ozDnHRrxn8 — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

Details Revealed By The Investigation

In the initial phase of the investigation, the Delhi Police team found out that the suspect might flee the country from Kolkata. To halt his escape, the team of Delhi Police Crime Branch shared all the information with the Kolkata Police leading to his arrest. Personnel of Delhi Police Crime Branch have reached Kolkata and the accused will be brought to Delhi today on transit remand, officials said.

Transit Remand

The term transit remand refers to the judicial magistrate's order remanding an arrested person to police custody for their transit to another state. It is the remand of the accused, sought by police, for taking the accused from one place to another in their own custody.

Arrest Of The First Accused

The Delhi Police Special Cell had earlier arrested one accused identified as Ketan one of the three people who were involved in opening fire at a car showroom in Tilak Nagar area. Ketan was arrested from Panipat and produced him before the Patiala House Court, which sent him to police custody for four days.

He had informed police that gangster Himanshu Bhau, who is sitting abroad, had ordered him to open fire at the showroom, not to kill anyone, but to scare the showroom owner. Himanshu Bhau is close to gangster Neeraj Bawana and gangster Naveen Bali.