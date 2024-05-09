Delhi Shooting: One held For Opening Fire At Car Showroom In Tilak Nagar; 2 Other Accused Absconding

New Delhi: Delhi Police Special Cell arrested one accused after he along with two other shooters opened fire at a car showroom in the Tilak Nagar area. The accused has been sent to police custody for four days, police officials said on Wednesday.

Delhi Police said, "An incident of firing has been reported in a car showroom in the Tilak Nagar area. Multiple shots were fired. Some people have sustained injuries due to the broken glass and are undergoing treatment. Further details awaited."

Accused Arrested

The accused had been identified as Ketan (20), the Special Cell of Delhi Police said. The accused was arrested from Panipat and produced before Patiala House Court by the Special Cell team on Wednesday. The accused has been sent to police custody for four days.

Delhi Police Statement

Delhi police further said, "The accused who has been arrested had reached the showroom in Tilak Nagar area with two shooters on his bike. The shooters opened fire on the showroom and after that, Ketan along with the shooters fled the place in the bike. After travelling some distance both the shooters fled separately and Ketan left towards Panipat on his bike from where the police caught him, a pistol was also recovered from Ketan."

Details Revealed By Ketan During Interrogation

According to Special Cell sources, during interrogation, Ketan revealed that gangster Himanshu Bhau, sitting abroad, had ordered him to open fire at the showroom. Himanshu Bhau is close to gangster Neeraj Bawana and gangster Naveen Bali.

Delhi police further said, "Accused Ketan on the instructions of gangster Himanshu Bhau, had fired at the showroom. He fired about 20 rounds. His intention was not to kill anyone, but only to scare. He had no idea about the showroom owner but on the advice of Himanshu Bhau, he opened fire."

According to sources, the Special Cell team can soon take custody of gangster Naveen Bali. The Special Cell team is interrogating Ketan about the whereabouts of the two shooters.