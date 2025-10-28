 Delhi Crime: 35-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death After Intervening In Quarrel Between Wife & Youth In Seemapuri
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi Crime: 35-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death After Intervening In Quarrel Between Wife & Youth In Seemapuri

Delhi Crime: 35-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death After Intervening In Quarrel Between Wife & Youth In Seemapuri

A 35-year-old man, Akbar Ali Mirza, was stabbed to death in Delhi’s Seemapuri after intervening when a youth, Muslim (18), allegedly molested and hurled lewd remarks at his wife. Muslim and his uncle attacked Ali with a knife, killing him. Both accused have been arrested, and police are investigating the motive behind the murder.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 04:17 PM IST
article-image
Delhi Crime: 35-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death After Intervening In Quarrel Between Wife & Youth In Seemapuri | File Pic (Representative Image)

New Delhi: A 35-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death after he intervened in a quarrel between his wife and a youth who had passed lewd remarks and molested her in northeast Delhi's Seemapuri area, police said on Tuesday.

Muslim (18) and his uncle have been arrested in connection with the alleged murder, they said, adding that the deceased has been identified as Akbar Ali Mirza, a resident of New Seemapuri.

About The Incident

The police said they received a PCR call regarding a quarrel around 11.56 pm on Monday at Seemapuri police station.

FPJ Shorts
Punjab Govt To Launch Aam Aadmi Clinics In Central Jails To Boost Inmates' Health & Well-being
Punjab Govt To Launch Aam Aadmi Clinics In Central Jails To Boost Inmates' Health & Well-being
Maharashtra Govt Orders Audit Of Vasantdada Sugar Institute Funds; Rohit Pawar Says Baramati Being Targeted
Maharashtra Govt Orders Audit Of Vasantdada Sugar Institute Funds; Rohit Pawar Says Baramati Being Targeted
Palghar: 39-Year-Old Worker Dies Of Electrocution During Routine Work At Tarapur MIDC
Palghar: 39-Year-Old Worker Dies Of Electrocution During Routine Work At Tarapur MIDC
Paris Carpenter Who Helped Restore Notre Dame Marries Inside Cathedral, Reviving City’s Romantic Legacy
Paris Carpenter Who Helped Restore Notre Dame Marries Inside Cathedral, Reviving City’s Romantic Legacy
Read Also
Congress Seeks Digitally Readable Voter Lists, Aadhaar Verification In MP Electoral Roll Update
article-image

According to a complaint lodged by Ali's wife Fareen, Muslin, who was known to the family, allegedly passed abusive and lewd remarks at her. When she objected, he continued to hurl abuses and also assaulted her, they said.

When Akbar Ali intervened to pacify the situation, Muslin's maternal uncle reached the spot in his support and attacked Ali with a knife, inflicting multiple stab wounds, officials said.

Ali was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead.

A senior police officer said that both the crime and forensic science laboratory (FSL) teams visited the scene and collected evidence.

Read Also
Delhi Likely To Get 1st Artificial Rain Soon After Cloud Seeding Process Completes Amid 'Very Poor'...
article-image

"A case has been registered under relevant sections pertaining to molestation and murder. Two accused persons, including the main assailant, have been detained," the officer said.

Ali was previously listed as a "bad character" of Seemapuri police station. The exact motive behind the fatal attack is being verified, and further investigation is underway, the officials added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran': Mahagathbandhan Releases Manifesto Ahead Of Assembly Polls - VIDEO

'Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran': Mahagathbandhan Releases Manifesto Ahead Of Assembly Polls - VIDEO

Punjab Govt To Launch Aam Aadmi Clinics In Central Jails To Boost Inmates' Health & Well-being

Punjab Govt To Launch Aam Aadmi Clinics In Central Jails To Boost Inmates' Health & Well-being

On Camera: Housing Society Secretary Assaults Woman & Her Brother Over Parking Dispute In Lucknow

On Camera: Housing Society Secretary Assaults Woman & Her Brother Over Parking Dispute In Lucknow

Andhra Pradesh Accident: 20 Injured As 2 APSRTC Buses Collide In Chittoor

Andhra Pradesh Accident: 20 Injured As 2 APSRTC Buses Collide In Chittoor

Pak-Born Woman Granted Indian Citizenship Under CAA After 20 Years In Rampur; Calls It ‘Perfect...

Pak-Born Woman Granted Indian Citizenship Under CAA After 20 Years In Rampur; Calls It ‘Perfect...