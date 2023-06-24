 Delhi Crime: 20-Year-Old Succumbs To Stab Injuries In Brijpuri, Brother Hospitalised; Accused On Run
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi Crime: 20-Year-Old Succumbs To Stab Injuries In Brijpuri, Brother Hospitalised; Accused On Run

Delhi Crime: 20-Year-Old Succumbs To Stab Injuries In Brijpuri, Brother Hospitalised; Accused On Run

"Accused and victims stay in the same locality. The accused is absconding, efforts to arrest him are underway. Further investigation is on," Delhi Police informed ANI.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 24, 2023, 11:19 AM IST
article-image
Representational image |

Delhi: In a shocking incident, a man namely Mohammed Zaid stabbed a 20-year-old man identified as Rahul in the Brijpuri area of Delhi. According to reports, they had some argument over a petty issue. Rahul's 19-year-old cousin Sonu also sustained injuries in the incident.

"Accused and victims stay in the same locality. The accused is absconding, efforts to arrest him are underway. Further investigation is on," Delhi Police informed ANI.

Victim Had Fight With The Accused

According to local reports, after dinner on Friday night, the two brothers who had gone out to eat ice cream were attacked by the accused with a knife. The injured was admitted to GTB Hospital. Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Accused Escaped the Crime Scene

The deceased Rahul had an argument with the accused Zaid over some issue. Zaid took out a knife and stabbed Rahul in the stomach. Zaid also injured Sonu when he intervened. There is a knife wound on Sonu's arm. Hearing the commotion, the people around reached the spot and tried to catch Zaid, but he managed to escape.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Crime: 20-Year-Old Succumbs To Stab Injuries In Brijpuri, Brother Hospitalised; Accused On Run

Delhi Crime: 20-Year-Old Succumbs To Stab Injuries In Brijpuri, Brother Hospitalised; Accused On Run

Assam Floods: Nearly 5 Lakh People Affected In 16 Districts

Assam Floods: Nearly 5 Lakh People Affected In 16 Districts

US President Joe Biden's Special Gift For PM Modi Is AI T-Shirt; Visuals Surface

US President Joe Biden's Special Gift For PM Modi Is AI T-Shirt; Visuals Surface

H1B Visa Renewal Can Be Done In Us Itself: PM Modi In Address To Indian Diaspora

H1B Visa Renewal Can Be Done In Us Itself: PM Modi In Address To Indian Diaspora

Andhra Pradesh: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Shopping Mall In Prakasam District; Visuals Surface

Andhra Pradesh: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Shopping Mall In Prakasam District; Visuals Surface