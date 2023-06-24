Delhi Crime: 20-Year-Old Succumbs To Stab Injuries In Brijpuri, Brother Hospitalised; Accused On Run

Representational image |

Delhi: In a shocking incident, a man namely Mohammed Zaid stabbed a 20-year-old man identified as Rahul in the Brijpuri area of Delhi. According to reports, they had some argument over a petty issue. Rahul's 19-year-old cousin Sonu also sustained injuries in the incident.

"Accused and victims stay in the same locality. The accused is absconding, efforts to arrest him are underway. Further investigation is on," Delhi Police informed ANI.

Victim Had Fight With The Accused

According to local reports, after dinner on Friday night, the two brothers who had gone out to eat ice cream were attacked by the accused with a knife. The injured was admitted to GTB Hospital. Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Accused Escaped the Crime Scene

The deceased Rahul had an argument with the accused Zaid over some issue. Zaid took out a knife and stabbed Rahul in the stomach. Zaid also injured Sonu when he intervened. There is a knife wound on Sonu's arm. Hearing the commotion, the people around reached the spot and tried to catch Zaid, but he managed to escape.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.