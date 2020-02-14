Delhi Court grants bail to 10 accused in Gargi College mass molestation case

GNew Delhi: Saket court has granted bail to 10 people, who were arrested in connection with the alleged molestation of students during a cultural festival at all-girls Gargi College on February 6. They were granted bail on paying a bail amount of Rs 10,000 each. Earlier, they were sent to judicial custody by the court.

Moreover, the Delhi High Court will on Monday hear a plea seeking a court-monitored CBI probe into the alleged molestation of students.

The plea was mentioned on Friday for urgent hearing before a bench of Justices G S Sistani and C Hari Shankar which said it will be listed for February 17.

Advocate and petitioner M L Sharma said nothing had been done till now. Police registered the FIR on February 9 and arrested 10 people just two days ago, he said.

When the bench asked what was the urgency, the counsel there was apprehension the evidence could be destroyed.

The plea was filed on Thursday, hours after the Supreme Court declined to entertain the petition and asked the petitioner to move the high court.

Sharma has sought the preservation of all video recordings and CCTV camera footage of the college campus in his plea.

The plea has also sought the arrest of people behind the "planned criminal conspiracy".

Ten people, between the ages of 18 and 25 years, were arrested by police on February 12 in connection with the incident.

The incident came to light after some students took to Instagram to narrate their unpleasant experiences during the February 6 college fest.

Over 100 students held a protest outside the gate of Gargi College.

They alleged that the college management did not take any action even after the students took up the matter with it.

They also alleged that Rapid Action Force and Delhi Police personnel were deployed close to the gate from where the men entered the college, but they did nothing to control the unruly crowd.

The DCW had issued a notice the college and the Delhi Police for inaction.

The students alleged that they were threatened by the intruders, who also made objectionable remarks and used cuss words. They also claimed that auto drivers, who had parked their vehicles outside the main gate of the college, also entered the campus.