Delhi court extends Shivakumar's ED custody in money laundering case

New Delhi: A Delhi court Friday extended the ED custody of Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar till September 17.
Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar extended Shivakumar's custodial interrogation after the Enforcement Directorate sought 5-day extension of his custody.
The judge told the ED that it should take care of Shivakumar's medical requirements first and only then ask him questions.
Shivakumar, arrested on September 3 by the ED in a money laundering case, was produced before a Delhi court on the expiry of his 9-day custodial interrogation.
