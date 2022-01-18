e-Paper Get App

India

Updated on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 02:14 PM IST

Delhi: Commission For Women issues notice to Cyber Crime Cell over viral Clubhouse discussion targeting Muslim women

The Commission has sought a response from the Cyber Crime Cell by January 24.
FPJ Web Desk
Police Cyber Cell | Photo: Representative Image

Delhi Commission For Women on Tuesday issued a notice to Cyber Crime Cell, Delhi Police seeking FIR against few persons for allegedly making derogatory remarks against women on an app called ‘Club House’, news agency ANI informed in a tweet.

The Commission has sought a response from the Cyber Crime Cell by January 24.

"It is learnt that some participants were having a conversation on the platform 'Club House' on a topic named 'Muslim gals are more beautiful that Hindu gals.' In the said conversation , participants can be clearly heard making obscene, vulgar and defamatory remarks over women and girls especially from Muslim community." read the notice.

After the cases of derogatory Sulli Deals and Bulli Deals, targeting Muslim women took the whole nation by shock, another similar incident that is doing rounds on social media has left everyone stunned and disgusted.

In a video, whose authenticity is unknown, a group of boys and girls can be see holding a clubhouse discussion. The virtual meeting, similar to the recent cases of 'Sulli deals' and 'Bulli deals' demeans Muslim women.

Watch:

The video posted on Twitter by a user @Tanvir_Ansari features a group of young boys and girls casually discussing about violating Muslim women. One of the men can be heard saying that every Muslim girl is ultimately a Hindu. His statements are cheered on by other participants in the discussion by chants of 'Jai Shree Ram'. The man can also be heard saying that Muslim girls will do gharwapsi, when Hindus will marry Muslim girls and will convert them into Hinduism. The group further mocks Islam and Muslims and claim that 70 percent of the Muslims are 'anyway converted' since the religion was 'founded only 2000 years ago'. A man further states that having sex with a Muslim girl will wash away all their sins and that they will get reward equal to building seven temples by doing so.

The video comes after after derogatory 'Sulli Deals' site surfaced, followed by an app targeting Muslim women by the name of Bulli Bai emerged last month. 'Bulli Bai' popped up on January 1, with a number of pictures of women including journalists, social workers, students and famous personalities, accompanied by derogatory content.

ALSO READ

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 02:14 PM IST
