Delhi CM Atishi's Belongings 'Removed' From Civil Lines Residence, Says AAP; PWD Seals House

A team of PWD officials reached Delhi Chief Minister's residence, 6-flag Staff Road, Civil Lines on Wednesday (October 9) and "removed" her belongings, alleged the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
The Delhi CMO claimed that Delhi LG got all the belongings of Chief Minister Atishi removed from the Chief Minister's residence.
"Arvind Kejriwal's 'sheesh mahal' has finally been sealed. How was he staying in the 'sheesh mahal', which didn't receive completion approval from authorities? He also wanted his CM (Atishi) to stay in that house. What's hidden inside that house?" said Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on reports of PWD sealing official residence of Delhi CM.
This is breaking news. More details to follow.
