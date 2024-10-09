 Delhi CM Atishi's Belongings 'Removed' From Civil Lines Residence, Says AAP; PWD Seals House
The Delhi CMO claimed that Delhi LG got all the belongings of Chief Minister Atishi removed from the Chief Minister's residence.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 06:32 PM IST
Delhi CM Atishi | X (@AtishiAAP)

A team of PWD officials reached Delhi Chief Minister's residence, 6-flag Staff Road, Civil Lines on Wednesday (October 9) and "removed" her belongings, alleged the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"Arvind Kejriwal's 'sheesh mahal' has finally been sealed. How was he staying in the 'sheesh mahal', which didn't receive completion approval from authorities? He also wanted his CM (Atishi) to stay in that house. What's hidden inside that house?" said Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on reports of PWD sealing official residence of Delhi CM.

This is breaking news. More details to follow.

