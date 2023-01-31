Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets death threat, caller arrested

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | PTI

A mentally challenged person allegedly threatened to kill Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal, said an official on Tuesday.

A senior police official said that no arrest has been made as the 38 year-old man is mentally disturbed and undergoing treatment at a hospital.

"The police control room (PCR) call about the threat was received at around 12:05 a.m," said the official.

