Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets death threat, caller arrested

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 11:17 AM IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | PTI
A mentally challenged person allegedly threatened to kill Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal, said an official on Tuesday.

A senior police official said that no arrest has been made as the 38 year-old man is mentally disturbed and undergoing treatment at a hospital.

"The police control room (PCR) call about the threat was received at around 12:05 a.m," said the official.

Budget 2023 LIVE UPDATES: President Droupadi Murmu begins her address to joint session of Parliament

Rajasthan: 3 members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang injured in gunfight with police in Jaipur

President Murmu begins her maiden address in Parliament

PM Modi to inaugurate Delhi-Mumbai Expressway's Sohna-Dausa stretch

Union Budget 2023: Prime Minister Modi addresses media, says 'World's eyes on India's budget amid...