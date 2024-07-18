Delhi: CJI DY Chandrachud Administers Oath To 2 New SC Judges; Top Court Gets 1st Judge From Manipur

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud administered the oath to Justices Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh and R Mahadevan as Supreme Court judges on Thursday.

The appointment has restored the top court's full strength of 34 judges, including Chief Justice DY Chandrachud.

Recommendations Made

The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh and Acting Chief of Madras High Court R Mahadevan for elevation to the top court.

Collegium Highlights The Importance Of Diversity On The Bench

The Collegium highlighted the importance of diversity on the bench when recommending both judges. Their appointments were approved by the President on July 16.

Justice Singh, originally from Manipur, has become the first judge from the state of Manipur to be appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court.

"His appointment as a judge of the Supreme Court will provide representation to the North-East, and in particular, he will be the first judge from the state of Manipur to be appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court," stated the resolution of the Collegium.

Justice Singh will serve as a judge at the Supreme Court until February 28, 2028, where the mandatory retirement age is 65.

The Collegium consisted of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, Surya Kant, and Hrishikesh Roy.

Recommending the elevation of Justice Mahadevan, the resolution stated that he belongs to a backward community from the state of Tamil Nadu and his appointment will bring diversity to the bench.

The Collegium had taken due note of the fact that Justice Mahadevan ranked third in the order of presently serving judges of the Madras High Court, including the judges who have been posted as Chief Justices outside the Madras High Court, the resolution stated.

"At this stage, the Collegium has given precedence to the candidature of Justice Mahadevan in order to give representation to the backward community. For the above reasons, the Collegium is of the view that he is suitable and fit for being appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court," it added.

The two judges were recommended for elevation as there are two vacancies in the Supreme Court. Justice Aniruddha Bose retired on April 10, 2024, and Justice AS Bopanna retired on May 19, 2024.