Delhi Car Blast: Hyundai i20 Was Parked Inside Al-Falah Medical College Campus For 11 Days Before Explosion | New Details Emerge

Delhi Car Blast: CCTV Footage Shows 1st Image Of Suspect Linked To Faridabad Terror Module Driving i20 Car; Moments Before Explosion Near Red Fort Captured |

New Delhi: Two days after the Delhi car blast, shocking details surfaced in the matter. The suspected suicide bomber, Dr Umar Muhammad Nabi, drove the white Hyundai i20 car out of panic on November 10 from inside the Al-Falah Medical College campus in Haryana's Faridabad, where it was parked for almost 11 days, reported NDTV.

The powerful explosion was carried out at 6:52 pm on Monday, November 10, outside the Red Fort Metro Station gate number 1. Dr Nabi reportedly brought the vehicle from a car dealer in Faridabad on October 29. On the same day, her went for pollution testing for getting a Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate.

Notably, CCTV footage of the car at the PUC centre also surfaced a day after the blast. Dr Nabi then parked the cat inside the campus of the medical college, next to Dr Mujammil Shakeel's Swift Dzire reported the media house. Notably, Dr Shakeel was arrested on Monday in connection with the seizure of a large quantity of explosives. Meanwhile, Dr Shakeel's car was registered in the name of Dr Shaheen Saeed. It was Dr Saeed, from whose car assault rifles and ammunition were recovered from Lucknow.

According to the report, Dr Nabi drove the Hyundai i20 out of the parking lot after the arrest of Dr Shakeel and Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather.

With the help of the CCTV footage, the police managed to trace the final journey of the car. According to ANI, the vehicle had left Faridabad for the Red Fort around 11 hours before the incident. The car was first spotted outside Asian Hospital in Faridabad at around 7:30 am on Monday, reported the news agency.

The car was also spotted in Cannaught Place and Mayur Vihar before it entered the parking lot of the Sunehri Masjid in Chandni Chowk at around 3:20 pm on the day of the incident.

Later, the CCTV captured the vehicle moving along Chhata Rail Chowk. Then it reportedly took a U-turn and moved towards Lower Subhash Marg. The CCTV footage also captures the vehicle moving slowly while approaching a traffic signal where it exploded.

On Monday, 2,900 kg of explosives and weapons such as assault rifles and pistols were seized in a joint operation carried out by the Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana Police.

At least 12 people lost their lives, while over 20 were injured in the blast.