Greater Noida Techie Death Case: Police Arrest Builder For Alleged Culpable Homicide Due To Negligence: Reports

Noida techie Yuvraj Mehta, who died after his car fell into a pit | X

Noida: In a major development in the Greater Noida software engineer death case, police on Tuesday (January 20) arrested builder Abhay Kumar. The arrested builder is reportedly the owner of MZ Wishtown, a real estate project.

Kumar has been booked under Sections 105, 106(1) and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for alleged culpable homicide due to negligence, reported The Times of India. Kumar will now be produced before the court.

According to reports, the 27-year-old software engineer, Yuvraj Mehta, died after his car hit a drainage boundary and plunged into a deep ditch on Friday near Sector 150, Noida.

Some bystanders heard Mehta’s cries for help and attempted to rescue him, but the car had already sunk completely. The software professional managed to call his father, Rajkumar Mehta, saying, “Papa, I have fallen into a deep, water-filled pit. I am drowning. Please come quickly and save me. I don’t want to die.”

The pit was reportedly dug for a basement of an under-construction building in the area. There were allegedly no barricades or signboards near the pit to alert commuters.

An autopsy report of the engineer confirmed that the techie died due to cardiac arrest. Mehta’s body was sent for postmortem after several hours of search operation by the police.

Family Alleges Negligence By Authorities:

Earlier on Monday, the victim’s family alleged gross administrative negligence, claiming that timely intervention could have saved his life as Mehta struggled for two hours. “My son was struggling to save himself. My son was crying out for help, asking people to help him, but most of the crowd was just watching. Some people were making videos. My son struggled for 2 hours to save his life,” the victim’s father, Rajkumar Mehta, told ANI.

“They did not have any divers. There is negligence on the part of the administration in this entire matter,” he added.

Uttar Pradesh Government Takes Action:

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has removed the CEO of Noida and the Managing Director of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation from their respective posts. The action comes after the formation of a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident.