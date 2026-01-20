UP: Tables, Chairs & Fists Fly As Meerut's IMT University Student Engage In Brawl; Video

Meerut, UP: An incident of violent clash between two groups of students of IMT University, recorded in a video circulating on social networking sites. According to the media reports, initially the fight began as a dispute, it soon turned into a physical fight, which was all captured in a video shot inside the university canteen.

In the video, the students are shown physically attacking each other using chairs and table tops, while others are seen running away to safety. According to witnesses, the incident escalated very fast after a pushing and shouting incident.

With the intensity escalating further, chairs were being thrown along with other furniture to be used as weapons, causing damage to property belonging to the university. Students had tried to play a mediation role in order to calm the situation, but the intensity had crossed beyond control.

The video was shot by a student using a mobile phone, and the video has since circulated on all the social platforms, receiving negative comments.

As per the local media reports, some students claimed that these kinds of incidents had happened in the past but that nothing significant had been done to prevent them by the university administration. Currently, there is no statement issued by IMT University on the incident that happened or the measures being taken for its resolution.

Reacting to the viral video, Meerut Police Circle Officer (CO) Sadar Dehat, Shiv Pratap Singh, said the police are taking the matter seriously. “A video of a fight in the IMT College canteen has come to our attention through social media. In the video, a group of students is seen engaging in violence against another student. However, no written complaint has yet been filed at the Ganganagar police station. Despite this, the police are investigating the video and attempting to identify those involved. Students who take the law into their own hands will not be spared,” he said as per khabreelal reports.

Police officials confirmed that efforts are underway to identify the students seen in the video, even as authorities await a formal complaint.