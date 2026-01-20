'Gurjar Bro': Haryana Man Defaces Fotu La Pass' Signboard With Stickers At Srinagar–Leh Highway; Netizens Demand Action

A short nine-second video circulating on social media has ignited widespread criticism after showing a group of men vandalising a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) signboard on the strategic Srinagar–Leh highway. The incident reportedly took place near Fotu La, one of the highest mountain passes in the region, drawing sharp reactions from netizens who called for strict action.

What the viral clip shows

In the video, a man wearing a maroon hoodie is seen pasting a “Gurjar Bros” sticker over an official BRO signboard. The camera then pans towards a Mahindra Thar, clearly revealing its registration number. The casual manner in which the act was carried out, despite the sensitive location and public nature of the property, has intensified outrage online.

Netizens call it vandalism, demand accountability

Social media users were quick to label the act as blatant vandalism and accused the group of disrespecting public infrastructure maintained under challenging terrain and weather conditions. Some users sarcastically referred to the group as “Tharrorists,” a term blending “Thar” and “terrorists,” to highlight reckless behaviour for online attention.

One angry user commented, “Jameen bech ke paisa to aa gaya, par rahe ye gawaar ke gawaar hi.”

Another wrote, “Peak height. Zero class. Altitude went up, but the brain stayed at sea level.”

Debate over class, identity and stereotyping

The incident also triggered a broader debate online, with some comments veering into sweeping generalisations. One user remarked, “Everyone obsessed with caste or community stickers thinks pride equals personality.”

However, others pushed back against stereotyping, urging people not to blame entire groups or vehicle owners for the actions of one individual.

“This isn’t a Thar-owner problem. It’s a civic sense problem. Don’t drag an entire group for one idiot chasing attention at 13,000 feet,” another user stated.

Authorities tagged, no official statement yet

Several users tagged BRO India and local traffic police authorities, pointing out that the individual’s face and vehicle number plate were visible in the video.

“Since he’s given his face and number plate, authorities should take appropriate action for defacing public property,” read one comment.

As of now, no official response or confirmation of action has been issued by the concerned authorities.