 Daughter Of Retired IAS Officer Dies Of Rabies After Being Bitten By Vaccinated Pet Dog In Gandhinagar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDaughter Of Retired IAS Officer Dies Of Rabies After Being Bitten By Vaccinated Pet Dog In Gandhinagar

Daughter Of Retired IAS Officer Dies Of Rabies After Being Bitten By Vaccinated Pet Dog In Gandhinagar

A 50-year-old senior education professional and daughter of a retired IAS officer died of rabies in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar after being bitten by a reportedly vaccinated pet dog. She was bitten while playing with a Beagle in September and developed symptoms months later. She died on January 17, highlighting the fatal risks of delayed post-bite treatment.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
article-image
Representative image | Redit/r/beagle

Gandhinagar: A tragic incident has come to light from Gujarat's Gandhinagar. The daughter of a retired IAS officer died of rabies after being bitten by a vaccinated pet dog. She was a senior education professional.

The 50-year-old woman contracted the infection four months ago while playing with a Beagle dog owned by a staff member of the school. In late December, after developing symptoms of rabies, she was admitted to a private hospital near Bhat Circle on 30 December for treatment. She died there on the morning of 17 January. The dog had died on 17 October.

The deceased had also served as an advisor in the Ministry of Health, Government of India, contributing significantly to public health initiatives, including HIV and tuberculosis prevention. At the time of her death, she was serving as an advisory member at a renowned school in Gandhinagar.

The incident comes at a time when a case regarding street dogs is being heard in the Supreme Court.

FPJ Shorts
Republic Day 2026: India's 75-Year Journey To Becoming A Global Smartphone Manufacturing Powerhouse
Republic Day 2026: India's 75-Year Journey To Becoming A Global Smartphone Manufacturing Powerhouse
Viral Video: School Students Shave Heads To Support Young Cancer Patient, Wins Hearts Online
Viral Video: School Students Shave Heads To Support Young Cancer Patient, Wins Hearts Online
Greater Noida Techie Death Case: Police Arrest Builder For Alleged Culpable Homicide Due To Negligence: Reports
Greater Noida Techie Death Case: Police Arrest Builder For Alleged Culpable Homicide Due To Negligence: Reports
Iconic! Naomi Osaka Makes Stylish Statement With One Of Tennis' Boldest Walk-On Looks At Australian Open 2026; Video
Iconic! Naomi Osaka Makes Stylish Statement With One Of Tennis' Boldest Walk-On Looks At Australian Open 2026; Video
Read Also
Man Caught Sexually Abusing Pet Dog; Gets Beaten After Video Goes Viral
article-image

Notably, the Supreme Court last week pulled up the Centre and state governments during a hearing on the stray dogs case. The top court said that for every dog bite, states would have to pay compensation. It added that governments had “failed miserably” to implement rules to control the stray dog menace, as the problem had increased exponentially.

Rabies is mostly fatal once symptoms appear and immediate post-bite vaccination is critical, regardless of whether the dog is a pet or reportedly vaccinated. While pet dogs are generally immunised, India continues to record rabies deaths, largely linked to dog bites, especially from infected animals.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Greater Noida Techie Death Case: Police Arrest Builder For Alleged Culpable Homicide Due To...
Greater Noida Techie Death Case: Police Arrest Builder For Alleged Culpable Homicide Due To...
UP: Tables, Chairs & Fists Fly As Meerut's IMT University Student Engage In Brawl; Video
UP: Tables, Chairs & Fists Fly As Meerut's IMT University Student Engage In Brawl; Video
'Gurjar Bro': Haryana Man Defaces Fotu La Pass' Signboard With Stickers At Srinagar–Leh Highway;...
'Gurjar Bro': Haryana Man Defaces Fotu La Pass' Signboard With Stickers At Srinagar–Leh Highway;...
Daughter Of Retired IAS Officer Dies Of Rabies After Being Bitten By Vaccinated Pet Dog In...
Daughter Of Retired IAS Officer Dies Of Rabies After Being Bitten By Vaccinated Pet Dog In...
Kerala Lottery Result: January 20, 2026 - Sthree Sakthi SS-503 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals...
Kerala Lottery Result: January 20, 2026 - Sthree Sakthi SS-503 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals...