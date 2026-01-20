Kerala Lottery Result: January 20, 2026 - Sthree Sakthi SS-503 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-501 Lottery Result will be declared today, Tuesday, January 20, 2026 at 3 PM, by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. The official results will be uploaded on the Kerala Lottery website at 4 PM for public viewing. The first prize winner of the Sthree Sakthi SS-503 draw will take home a whopping ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned here at FPJ to get the latest live updates, winner list, and full result chart once it’s released.

Origin of the name Sthree Sakthi

The Kerala Government started the Sthree Sakthi lottery to collect funds for women’s welfare in the state. That is why the lottery is called Sthree Sakthi, which means “women’s power.” This lottery is held every Tuesday.

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

SO 549137 (ALAPPUZHA)

Agent Name: BIBIN ALEX

Agency No.: A 4756

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

SN 549137 SP 549137

SR 549137 SS 549137

ST 549137 SU 549137

SV 549137 SW 549137

SX 549137 SY 549137 SZ 549137

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

SV 190933 (KOLLAM)

Agent Name: AISWARYA MURUKESH

Agency No.: Q 6396

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

SS 269352 (ADOOR)

Agent Name: SOORAJ S

Agency No.: H 3614

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0693 1067 1373 1807 2020 2073 2172 3660 3991 4765 5813 6144 6536 6756 8430 8610 8885 9265 9761

5th Prize Rs.2.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

2529 3421 7048 7961 8514 9005

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0017 0808 0846 1779 1846 2022 2371 2871 2930 3310 3627 3652 3794 3942 4135 5176 5469 5564 5943 6716 7029 8132 8507 9278 9745

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0033 0153 0333 0529 0542 0559 0652 0758 0928 0944 0964 0987 1149 1153 1252 1500 1668 1765 1798 1989 2091 2324 2437 2580 2719 2741 2890 2910 3439 3565 3754 3906 4005 4160 4219 4677 4697 4891 4906 5029 5254 5541 5664 5811 6045 6178 6317 6504 6604 6663 6805 6810 7028 7083 7106 7196 7304 7667 7753 7923 8015 8073 8086 8178 8181 8405 8539 8554 8618 8731 8866 9355 9370 9611 9666 9956

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 90 times)

0042 0179 0259 0490 0519 0578 0613 0975 1051 1079 1228 1265 1418 1547 1632 1741 2004 2221 2432 2551 3209 3257 3287 3455 3578 3949 4011 4123 4136 4299 4330 4462 4518 4552 4572 4668 4669 4700 4810 5085 5100 5196 5382 5394 5506 5533 5661 5749 5890 5909 5918 5980 6171 6293 6297 6352 6365 6464 6610 7017 7037 7312 7344 7492 7527 7549 7830 7955 7980 8016 8300 8326 8421 8498 8570 8654 8693 8711 8714 8728 8788 8845 8901 8974 9271 9414 9530 9555 9625 9913

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 150 times)

0031 0037 0058 0064 0113 0194 0212 0213 0360 0429 0465 0500 0716 0931 0947 0970 1009 1011 1014 1072 1322 1453 1471 1475 1520 1575 1622 1699 1755 1801 1825 1851 1903 1945 2002 2058 2148 2166 2170 2181 2227 2479 2495 2528 2540 2594 2787 2800 2855 2916 2976 2986 3013 3054 3069 3144 3156 3430 3438 3511 3586 3624 3735 3746 3758 3850 3868 3997 4032 4080 4115 4165 4226 4247 4432 4435 4449 4522 4548 4731 4779 4876 4885 4894 4913 4977 5031 5041 5082 5096 5143 5251 5513 5521 5531 5558 5702 5720 5840 5853 5922 5996 6348 6552 6587 6675 6708 6760 7032 7241 7370 7412 7425 7467 7495 7529 7596 7677 7806 7835 7884 7930 8002 8033 8095 8139 8219 8372 8397 8467 8473 8592 8708 8864 8929 8973 9052 9075 9089 9167 9298 9384 9385 9457 9525 9593 9658 9748 9805 9988

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala was one of the first states in India to set up a lottery department in 1967. Since then, the state government has been running different types of lotteries for the public. Because the entire process—from drawing numbers to declaring results—is handled by the government, there is very little chance of fraud or confusion.

The draws take place in front of a committee of government officials and public representatives, which ensures fairness. Results are then published on the official website and in newspapers, so winners can claim their prize money easily.

How many types of lotteries are in Kerala?

The Kerala Lottery Department runs seven weekly lotteries. Among them, Sthree Sakthi and Fifty Fifty FF 80 are the most popular. The Sthree Sakthi lottery is held every Tuesday and was introduced mainly to support women’s welfare.

Apart from weekly lotteries, the government also organizes bumper lotteries during special occasions like Christmas, Pooja, Summer, and Monsoon. These include the Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, and Pooja Bumper.

What is the prize money?

The prize amounts differ for each lottery. The Fifty Fifty FF 80 lottery offers the biggest rewards, with the first prize worth Rs 1 crore and the second prize Rs 10 lakh. In the Sthree Sakthi lottery, the first prize winner gets Rs 75 lakh.

Sthree Sakthi SS-503: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000

4th Prize Rs.5,000

5th Prize Rs.2,000

6th Prize Rs.1,000

7th Prize Rs.500

8th Prize Rs.100

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

