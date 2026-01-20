 Kerala Lottery Result: January 20, 2026 - Sthree Sakthi SS-503 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
The first prize winner of the Sthree Sakthi SS-501 draw will take home a whopping ₹1 crore. Stay tuned here at FPJ to get the latest live updates, winner list, and full result chart once it’s released.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 04:15 PM IST
article-image
Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-501 Lottery Result will be declared today, Tuesday, January 20, 2026 at 3 PM, by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. The official results will be uploaded on the Kerala Lottery website at 4 PM for public viewing. The first prize winner of the Sthree Sakthi SS-503 draw will take home a whopping ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned here at FPJ to get the latest live updates, winner list, and full result chart once it’s released.

Origin of the name Sthree Sakthi

The Kerala Government started the Sthree Sakthi lottery to collect funds for women’s welfare in the state. That is why the lottery is called Sthree Sakthi, which means “women’s power.” This lottery is held every Tuesday.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Sthree Sakthi SS-503 for Tuesday, 20-01-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.inhttps://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

SO 549137 (ALAPPUZHA)

Agent Name: BIBIN ALEX

Agency No.: A 4756

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

SN 549137  SP 549137

SR 549137  SS 549137

ST 549137  SU 549137

SV 549137  SW 549137

SX 549137  SY 549137  SZ 549137

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

SV 190933 (KOLLAM)

Agent Name: AISWARYA MURUKESH

Agency No.: Q 6396

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

SS 269352 (ADOOR)

Agent Name: SOORAJ S

Agency No.: H 3614

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0693  1067  1373  1807  2020  2073  2172  3660  3991  4765  5813  6144  6536  6756  8430  8610  8885  9265  9761

5th Prize Rs.2.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

2529  3421  7048  7961  8514  9005

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0017  0808  0846  1779  1846  2022  2371  2871  2930  3310  3627  3652  3794  3942  4135  5176  5469  5564  5943  6716  7029  8132  8507  9278  9745

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0033  0153  0333  0529  0542  0559  0652  0758  0928  0944  0964  0987  1149  1153  1252  1500  1668  1765  1798  1989  2091  2324  2437  2580  2719  2741  2890  2910  3439  3565  3754  3906  4005  4160  4219  4677  4697  4891  4906  5029  5254  5541  5664  5811  6045  6178  6317  6504  6604  6663  6805  6810  7028  7083  7106  7196  7304  7667  7753  7923  8015  8073  8086  8178  8181  8405  8539  8554  8618  8731  8866  9355  9370  9611  9666  9956

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 90 times)

0042  0179  0259  0490  0519  0578  0613  0975  1051  1079  1228  1265  1418  1547  1632  1741  2004  2221  2432  2551  3209  3257  3287  3455  3578  3949  4011  4123  4136  4299  4330  4462  4518  4552  4572  4668  4669  4700  4810  5085  5100  5196  5382  5394  5506  5533  5661  5749  5890  5909  5918  5980  6171  6293  6297  6352  6365  6464  6610  7017  7037  7312  7344  7492  7527  7549  7830  7955  7980  8016  8300  8326  8421  8498  8570  8654  8693  8711  8714  8728  8788  8845  8901  8974  9271  9414  9530  9555  9625  9913

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 150 times)

0031  0037  0058  0064  0113  0194  0212  0213  0360  0429  0465  0500  0716  0931  0947  0970  1009  1011  1014  1072  1322  1453  1471  1475  1520  1575  1622  1699  1755  1801  1825  1851  1903  1945  2002  2058  2148  2166  2170  2181  2227  2479  2495  2528  2540  2594  2787  2800  2855  2916  2976  2986  3013  3054  3069  3144  3156  3430  3438  3511  3586  3624  3735  3746  3758  3850  3868  3997  4032  4080  4115  4165  4226  4247  4432  4435  4449  4522  4548  4731  4779  4876  4885  4894  4913  4977  5031  5041  5082  5096  5143  5251  5513  5521  5531  5558  5702  5720  5840  5853  5922  5996  6348  6552  6587  6675  6708  6760  7032  7241  7370  7412  7425  7467  7495  7529  7596  7677  7806  7835  7884  7930  8002  8033  8095  8139  8219  8372  8397  8467  8473  8592  8708  8864  8929  8973  9052  9075  9089  9167  9298  9384  9385  9457  9525  9593  9658  9748  9805  9988

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala was one of the first states in India to set up a lottery department in 1967. Since then, the state government has been running different types of lotteries for the public. Because the entire process—from drawing numbers to declaring results—is handled by the government, there is very little chance of fraud or confusion.

The draws take place in front of a committee of government officials and public representatives, which ensures fairness. Results are then published on the official website and in newspapers, so winners can claim their prize money easily.

How many types of lotteries are in Kerala?

The Kerala Lottery Department runs seven weekly lotteries. Among them, Sthree Sakthi and Fifty Fifty FF 80 are the most popular. The Sthree Sakthi lottery is held every Tuesday and was introduced mainly to support women’s welfare.

Apart from weekly lotteries, the government also organizes bumper lotteries during special occasions like Christmas, Pooja, Summer, and Monsoon. These include the Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, and Pooja Bumper.

What is the prize money?

The prize amounts differ for each lottery. The Fifty Fifty FF 80 lottery offers the biggest rewards, with the first prize worth Rs 1 crore and the second prize Rs 10 lakh. In the Sthree Sakthi lottery, the first prize winner gets Rs 75 lakh.

Sthree Sakthi SS-503: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000

4th Prize Rs.5,000

5th Prize Rs.2,000

6th Prize Rs.1,000

7th Prize Rs.500

8th Prize Rs.100

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

