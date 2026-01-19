Kerala Lottery Result Live, January 19, 2026: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-38 Monday Lucky Draw; 1st Prize ₹1 Crore!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

Kerala, December 8: The wait is finally over for Kerala lottery enthusiasts! The Kerala Bhagyathara BT-38 lottery results for Monday, January 19, 2026, will be declared live at 3 PM, with the official result list available on the Kerala Lottery Department’s website by 4 PM. The first prize winner will take home a whopping ₹1 crore. Stay tuned as The Free Press Journal (FPJ) brings you real-time updates and the complete winner list once it’s released. If you’ve purchased a Bhagyathara BT-38 ticket, check your numbers below to see if you’re among today’s lucky winners.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Bhagyathara BT-38 for Monday, 19-01-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

BY 830628 (KOZHIKKODE)

Agent Name: P A GANESH

Agency No.: D 2844

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

BN 830628 BO 830628

BP 830628 BR 830628

BS 830628 BT 830628

BU 830628 BV 830628

BW 830628 BX 830628 BZ 830628

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

BP 229980 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

Agent Name: P THANKARAJAN

Agency No.: T 2356

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(One prize in each series)

BR 579910 (IDUKKI)

Agent Name: BHOOLOKA PANDYAN

Agency No.: Y 3471

4th Prize Rs.5.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0984 2607 3264 3718 4319 4845 5110 5249 6116 6630 6939 7087 7313 7823 8496 9443 9562 9781 9911

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

1121 5077 5322 6606 6970 7663

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0256 0418 1539 1629 1679 2011 2012 2712 3150 3490 3539 4375 4824 5020 5453 6067 6340 6608 6647 7311 7567 8497 9506 9617 9658

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0091 0139 0200 0212 0213 0458 0954 1089 1122 1383 1420 1597 1980 1987 2160 2277 2331 2455 2710 2747 3180 3281 3388 3648 3681 3800 3845 3854 3910 4016 4045 4260 4438 4556 4704 4713 4866 4981 5011 5456 5470 5551 5638 5716 5757 5765 6117 6119 6431 6554 6940 7062 7091 7094 7440 7548 7593 7769 7813 7870 7876 8014 8127 8239 8374 8478 8674 8765 8958 9151 9189 9327 9511 9798 9835 9914

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 94 times)

0084 0196 0236 0484 0495 0501 0738 0814 0985 1047 1171 1504 1520 1563 1601 1614 1788 1950 2001 2047 2235 2310 2334 2474 2601 2647 2853 3000 3097 3127 3402 3433 3442 3566 3619 3626 3882 3936 4123 4156 4371 4449 4716 4730 4853 5205 5219 5325 5394 5424 5554 5664 5681 5846 6023 6305 6308 6371 6412 6581 6654 6689 6841 7086 7275 7281 7393 7746 7836 7896 7916 7983 8001 8166 8243 8266 8422 8550 8773 8777 8825 8995 9011 9020 9155 9293 9380 9457 9502 9535 9586 9620 9974 9997

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 114 times)

0135 0206 0292 0316 0348 0366 0404 0434 0454 0518 0527 0584 0644 0912 1008 1063 1166 1287 1324 1556 1589 1666 1675 1684 1775 1829 1943 1963 1993 2244 2442 2467 2500 2503 2541 2575 2763 2878 2910 2932 2947 2952 2960 2986 3065 3286 3316 3347 3397 3426 3429 3430 3448 3479 3680 3694 3859 3901 3983 4272 4314 4400 4443 4533 4541 4626 4701 4733 4835 4846 5001 5118 5262 5274 5309 5350 5422 5458 5462 5466 5532 5584 5669 5695 5720 5875 6264 6304 6534 6565 6628 6668 6677 6739 6811 7080 7170 7186 7205 7425 7451 7506 7508 7569 7645 7662 7735 7768 7842 7891 8026 8036 8148 8216 8268 8353 8515 8546 8562 8570 8577 8708 8744 8849 8879 8907 8909 9022 9166 9173 9205 9242 9330 9405 9432 9561 9589 9622 9821 9825 9881 9913 9942 9963

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

The Kerala lottery department runs seven weekly lotteries and among them Sthree Sakthi and Fifty Fifty (FF) are the most popular. Apart from weekly draws, the government also organises several bumper lotteries. These include the Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper and others. They are released during special times of the year such as Christmas, the monsoon season and festivals.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.