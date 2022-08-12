Delhi: Brother gives new lease of life to younger sister suffering from advanced renal failure; here's how

New Delhi: Hailing from Sikkim, a 28-year-old unmarried woman suffering from advanced renal failure receives a new lease of life at the hands of a highly experienced team of doctors at the PSRI Multispecialty Hospital, Delhi NCR.

Reshma (name changed) suffered from undiagnosed chronic kidney disease and was undergoing dialysis for past more than a year. Further, she developed a chest infection which added to her existing problems following which she was referred for a kidney transplant to PSRI Hospital, Delhi. The doctors at PSRI initially treated the chest infection before moving on to the further course of treatment.

At PSRI, the patient underwent a long list of diagnostic investigations to know if there is any treatable cause of kidney disease because sometimes if the kidney has failed but the disease is not limited to the kidney it can spread to other body parts such as SLE or connective tissue disorders.

Speaking about the procedure, Dr Ravi Bansal, Senior Consultant, Department of Nephrology, PSRI Hospital said, “When a new patient comes for a transplant, we have to find out whether there is any disease in the body that has affected the kidney and it is going to affect other organs, next we have to rule out infections and lastly, there is a protocol for testing which requires to be completed for a kidney transplant.” The protocol involves a thorough evaluation of all the vital organs like the liver, heart, and brain. Upon completion of these three aspects of analysis, donor testing is carried out to confirm donor feasibility, he added.

Adding details about the surgery, Dr P.P. Singh Senior Consultant & head of Urology & Kidney Transplant at PSRI Multispecialty Hospital shared that, “the robotic-assisted surgery went on for more than two hours with no major complications throughout the procedure.” Reshma was discharged on the 5th postoperative day and is recovering well in her hometown. She will attend the outpatient department at PSRI for a physical follow-up in the next few days. According to the team, she will be able to lead a healthy life without any worries of regular dialysis and other complaints. The patient’s family expressed their gratitude towards Dr Ravi Bansal and Dr P.P. Singh and their team at PSRI Hospital.

Dr Bansal said she had no other family member who could donate a kidney. Her brother was her only hope and though he was married having a small kid, he donated one kidney to his ailing sister which is remarkable.