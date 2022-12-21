Delhi: BJP's Manjinder Singh slams AAP, says 'we forced Kejriwal to revoke order of limiting time and people to Rohini's Gurudwara Sahib'

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa |

New Delhi: BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa took a jibe at AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after the order issued by the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Rohini limiting the time and number of people to pay obeisance at Gurudwara Sahib was revoked.

Order revoked on Dec 20

The order was revoked on December 20 by SDM Rohini with immediate effect, stating that such an order may affect the well-established harmony, peace and tranquility among different sections of the community and may cause law and order situation while putting a specific community in distress.

Manjinder calls Kejriwal Tughlaqi

BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa, while slamming Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on his Twitter handle saying, "Victory of Unity & social media Activism: We forced Tughlaqi Kejriwal to withdraw the order limiting Time & No of people to pay obeisance at Gurdwara Sahib Delhi CM must stop discriminating with Sikhs. We didn’t tolerate Aurangzeb & we won’t tolerate his anti-Sikh tactics either."

Order of limitation issued by SDM Rohini

The order of limitations was issued on October 22 by the Sub Divisional Magistrate of Rohini area, Shahzad Aalam. The order was issued to remove encroachment on road and to stop the noise pollution caused due to various activities at the gurudwara.

The order stated that as the gurudwara is built in resedential flats, hence gathering of more than 10 people at a time won't be allowed to avoid public health issues. The prayers would be done within specific timings of 7.15pm - 8.15pm without using microphones or causing noise pollution.

The gurudwara was allowed to open on Sunday mornings between 6.45 am and 7.15 am. While women were allowed to pray through keertans and paths only on the afternoon of Thursdays between 3.30pm - 5.30pm that too without a mic.

Gurupurab and Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti were among exceptional days having no limit of time for prayers.

The order faced huge amount of criticism from BJP leaders and other organisations of the Sikh community.