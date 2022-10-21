e-Paper Get App
Delhi air quality gets 'poor', 24-hour average index recorded at 262

The Central Pollution Control Board's 24-hour average AQI bulletin on Friday said the index value was in the 'poor' category at 268.

PTIUpdated: Friday, October 21, 2022, 09:33 PM IST
article-image
Delhi's air quality deteriorates to the 'worst' category, with the city recording an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 262. |
New Delhi: Air quality in the national capital worsened on Friday with the 24-hour average AQI recorded at 262, the Central Pollution Control Board said.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 33.5 degrees Celsius on Friday, according to the India Meteorological Department. The minimum temperature was recorded at 17.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.

The weather office has predicted mainly clear skies on Saturday. The Central Pollution Control Board's 24-hour average AQI bulletin on Friday said the index value was in the 'poor' category at 268. On Thursday, the index value was recorded at 228.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

