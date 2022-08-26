Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Will razing of illegal Supertech towers increase Delhi's pollution level?

As Supertech's illegal twin towers -- Apex and Ceyane -- are set to be demolished on Sunday afternoon, the Noida health department is preparing for any emergency situation that may arise in the aftermath of the razing down of India's tallest structures yet. The biggest issue to be faced by the nearby residents is the dust suspension.

Although the demolition will be done with a controlled explosion there are major concerns regarding the environmental impact even a controlled explosion would have on the nearby areas.

Over 5,000 residents of Emerald Court and ATS Village - the two closest societies to the twin towers - will be evacuated by 7 am on Sunday. Around 2,700 vehicles belonging to them will also be removed from the premises and the residents will take away around 150-200 of their pets, too.

The government-run facilities, three private hospitals are also readying themselves to accommodate patients in case of any untoward incident.

However, what worries is that will the dust particles reach after the demolition and will it affect Delhi’s pollution level too?

Favourable weather conditions in Delhi:

As per the forecast, the weather is likely to remain dry in Delhi and adjoining areas and even in Noida. Rainfall is not expected during this period. Such dry weather generally makes up for favourable conditions for the spread of dust. However, the opposite direction of the wind is said to be the main reason behind the dust particles not reaching Delhi.

According to India Today report, Mahesh Palawat, Vice-President of Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, said, "On August 28, the wind will likely blow from the northwest direction, i.e. the air will move the dust particles towards the western parts of Uttar Pradesh instead of Delhi.”

The wind speed is likely to remain around 25 km per hour along with dry weather conditions on the day, which will push the dust towards the east.