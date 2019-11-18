Delhi: Air quality gets better, parents demand 'smog-break' for school kids

Schools have also reopened from today, 18th November, after being closed for a health emergency due to hazardous air quality in the capital.

The Supreme Court has pulled up chief secretaries of UP, Delhi, Punjab and Haryana over the deteriorating air quality in Delhi. The court has also offered the Centre seven days to respond to air cleaning systems in Delhi.

According to a new survey, 74% of parents in Delhi want the schools to declare a smog break from November 1-20 every year. The survey was done with almost 10,000 parents from teh Delhi-NCR region, parents want the smog break leaves to be compensated with a reduced summer break.

Sources said to PTI, "74 per cent parents from Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida and Gurgaon want there should be a scheduled smog break from November 1-20 every year when the air quality is at its worse," according to findings of the survey done by online platform "LocalCircles".

A farmer and Nine others have been booked in Gautam Buddh Nagar for allegedly burning crop residue in Greater Noida in violation of the National Green Tribunal guidelines, the district administration said on Saturday.

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal targeted the Modi government drawing parallels between the neglected health emergency in Delhi and the abrogation of Article 370. In a tweet sent by his official Twitter account read, “Was the politics behind Article 370 more important than our right to breathe clean air?

Our Government should have paid as much attention to air pollution as it did in dealing with Article 370 !”