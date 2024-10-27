 Delhi: 2 Illegal Chinese Jammers Found In Palika Bazaar; Shop Owner Arrested
Prathamesh Kharade
Delhi: Two illegal Chinese jammers were discovered in a shop at Delhi's Palika Bazaar on Saturday, raising serious security concerns and violating the Centre's guidelines, which prohibit unauthorised individuals from selling or using such devices. The shop owner, identified as Ravi Mathur, was arrested for lacking the necessary license and documentation to sell these jammers.

Shopkeeper Planned To Sell Them For Profit

According to the Centre's regulations, Chinese jammers are strictly reserved for use by authorised government and defense officials with the proper permits. Mathur reportedly purchased the jammers from Lajpat Rai Market in Delhi for Rs 25,000, intending to resell them at a profit, according to an NDTV report.

What Are The Illegal Jammers Used For?

Capable of disrupting mobile signals within a 50-meter radius, the jammers caused a complete breakdown in cellular activities around the shop, blocking incoming and outgoing calls, SMS services, and disconnecting active calls, with phones displaying 'no network' signals.

Searches Intensified To Find More Such Devices

These devices pose a major threat as they could impede police from monitoring or tracing communications in criminal cases, compromising the ability to track interactions in areas where jammers are active. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the Delhi Police have informed the Telecommunication Department and are conducting additional searches across other markets in the capital to prevent similar violations.

