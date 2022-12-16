Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to commission Mormugao, India's newest missile destroyer on Dec 18 in Mumbai

INS Mormugao | File

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is commissioning Mormugao, a stealth guided missile destroyer in the Indian Navy at the Naval Dockyard, Mumbai on Sunday.

It is the induction of the second of the four 'Visakhapatnam' class destroyers, indigenously designed by the Indian Navy's in-house organisation Warship Design Bureau and built by the Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, Mumbai.

The Goa connection

Named after the historic port city of Goa, Mormugao undertook her first sea sortie on December 21 to mark 60 years of Goa's liberation from the Portuguese rule. Its commissioning on the eve of the Goa liberation day will further augment the Indian Navy's mobility, reach and flexibility towards accomplishment of its role and tasks in the Indian Ocean and beyond.

The majestic ship measures 163m in length, 17 m in breadth with a displacement of 7400 tonnes and can rightfully be regarded as one of the most potent warships to have been constructed in India. The ship is propelled by four powerful Gas Turbines, in a Combined Gas and Gas (COGAG) configuration, capable of achieving speeds in excess of 30 knots. The ship has enhanced stealth features resulting in a reduced Radar Cross Section (RCS).

Equppied with 'state of the art' weapons

Mormugao is packed with sophisticated ‘state of the art’ weapons and sensors such as Surface to Surface Missile and Surface to Air Missiles. The ship is fitted with a modern Surveillance Radar which provides target data to the gunnery weapon systems of the ship.

The ship’s Anti-Submarine Warfare capabilities are provided by the indigenously developed Rocket Launchers, Torpedo Launchers and the ASW helicopters. The ship is equipped to fight under Nuclear, Biological and Chemical (NBC) warfare conditions.

It has 75% indigenisation. With a clear focus on indigenisation and self-reliance 42 out of the 44 ships and submarines under construction are being built in Indian Shipyards, thus further enhancing our efforts towards ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. In addition, AoN has been accorded for 55 ships and submarines which will all be constructed in the Indian Shipyards.