'Declare Wayanad Landslides A National Disaster,' Says Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi In Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday speaking in Lok Sabha on the landslides in Kerala's Wayanad urged the Central government to declare it a "national disaster", provide a comprehensive rehabilitation package for those affected and enhance the compensation given to people.

"I visited Wayanad with my sister some days back and saw firsthand the devastation, pain, and suffering resulting from this tragedy. More than 200 people are dead, and many are missing, but the eventual casualty count is expected to be over 400," Rahul Gandhi said.

#WATCH | In Lok Sabha, LoP Rahul Gandhi says "I visited Wayanad with my sister some days back and I saw with my own eyes, the pain and suffering that resulted from this tragedy. More than 200 people are dead and a huge number of people are missing. I would like to commend the… pic.twitter.com/tISpvsHzlS — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2024

The Congress leader commended the work of various departments who were working in the search and rescue efforts in the area.

"It is nice to see that all communities came together and helped," he said.

"I urge the Union Government to Provide a comprehensive rehabilitation package, enhance the compensation that people are receiving and declare the Wayanad landslides a national disaster," Rahul Gandhi said in the lower house of Parliament.

Leader Of Opposition In The Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi Commends Work Of Officials

Gandhi commended the work of the Union and Kerala state government along with personnel of the NDRF, SDRF, Army, Navy, Cost Guard, Fire Department and others and assistance from the neighbouring states including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

Rescue operations by the Indian Air Force, Army and state authorities are underway in the landslide-affected Wayanad region of Kerala on Wednesday.

The rescue and relief operations in landslide-hit areas of Kerala's Wayanad entered their ninth consecutive day on August 7.

"Collaborative rescue operations conducted by the IAF, IA and state authorities are ongoing in the landslide-affected Wayanad region. A specialised team of soldiers, along with the Army, was airlifted by an IAF from Kalpetta to Chaliyar River," PRO Defence Kochi posted on X.

#Update : #WayanadLandslide

Collaborative rescue operations conducted by the #IAF, #IA & State authorities are ongoing in the landslide-affected #Wayanad region.

A specialized team of soldiers along with Army 🐶 🐾 was airlifted by an #IAF 🚁 from #Kalpetta to #Chaliyar river. pic.twitter.com/3YBMl1nE7m — PRO Defence Kochi (@DefencePROkochi) August 7, 2024

Wayanad's Chooralmala and Mundakkai were hit by massive landslides on July 30, claiming over 300 lives and creating widespread property damage.

Earlier today, a special team consisting of six trained Army personnel, four SOGs (Special Operation Groups) of Kerala Police, two Forest Officers and a dog squad left for the Sunrise Valley of Soojippara waterfalls in Wayanad to carry out a search operation.

"In continuation of yesterday's. operation, today we are also sending a team. We are including a cadaver dog and its handler. It is a 13-member team. We want to go some more downstream. Yesterday, 4 kilometres were covered. Today, we are trying to cover some more areas. We will maximum try to cover downstream," Taposh Basumatary, Superintendent of Police, SOG, told ANI.

#WATCH | Wayanad landslide | Taposh Basumatary, SP, SOG says, " In continuation of yesterday's...operation, today also we are sending a team. We are including a cadaver dog and its handler. It is a 13-member team...we want to go some more downstream..." https://t.co/MBj22uW5Bm pic.twitter.com/AX8hNYa4mn — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2024

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan On Rehabilitation In The Landslide-Hit Areas

On Tuesday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the government will ensure world-class rehabilitation in the landslide-hit areas of the Wayanad district, which will serve as an example.

Addressing a press conference, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, "We will ensure world-class rehabilitation. Our goal is to implement a resettlement model that can serve as an example for the nation and the world."

The Kerala CM further highlighted that government employees and teachers have come forward to contribute at least 5 per cent of their salary to the CM disaster relief fund.

Highlighting the total funds in the CMDRF, Vijayan stated, "From July 30 until Monday, we have received Rs 53.98 crores in the disaster relief fund."