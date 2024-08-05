'Kerala Govt Should Make Plan For Eco-Sensitive Zone,' Says Union Minister Bhupender Yadav On Wayanad Landslides

New Delhi: As the search and rescue operations are still underway in landslide-hit Wayanad, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Monday that there have been illegal human habitation and illegal mining activity going on under the protection of the local government, adding that the state government should make a plan for the ecosensitive zone.

"It is an illegal protection for illegal human habitation by the local politicians. Even in the name of tourism, they are not making proper zones. They allowed the encroachment of this area. It is a highly sensitive area. We have already constituted a committee headed by former Director General of Forests Sanjay Kumar. They also made the correspondence with the Kerala government. We feel it is the state government's fault. There has been illegal human habitation and illegal mining activity in the protection of the local government," Yadav said.

#WATCH | Wayanad Landslide | Delhi: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav says, "It is an illegal protection to the illegal human habitation by the local politicians. Even in the name of tourism, they are not making proper zones. They allowed the encroachment of this area. It is a… pic.twitter.com/cUdLRVsG3F — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2024

He further said that the Kerala government should make a plan for the ecosensitive zone.

"The state government should make a plan for the ecosensitive zone. The state government should also submit its report of the Committee headed by former Director General of Forests Sanjay Kumar," he added.

Union Minister On Illegal Habitation & Mining In The Eco-Sensitive Zone

Bhupender Yadav said that illegal habitation and mining should not be conducted in the ecosensitive zone.

"We suffered the loss due to illegal habitation and mining. We have made a committee for the ecosensitive zone. For a long time, the state government has been avoiding the committee, which they should not do," he said.

About The Wayanad Landslides

The rescue and relief operations in landslide-hit areas of Kerala's Wayanad entered its seventh consecutive day on Monday. As per the State Health Ministry, the death toll stands at 308 as of August 2.

The massive landslides hit Chooralmala and Mundakkai in Wayanad on July 30, wreaking mass devastation and causing the loss of lives and property.

He further spoke on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign and said that it has been two months of the campaign.

"I want to congratulate all the organisations and common man that, in the last two months, over 26 crore people on the portal have made entries under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign. This campaign increases awareness about the environment. As human beings, it is our responsibility to express gratitude to our mother and Mother Earth. PM Modi started this campaign on June 5," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the "Ek ped maa ke naam" campaign on World Environment Day.

The 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign and associated initiatives reflect the BJP's holistic approach to governance, intertwining environmental stewardship, historical remembrance, and national unity as central pillars of their agenda.