India

Updated on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 02:45 PM IST

Death toll in rain-related incidents reach 12 in Tamil Nadu

ANI
Photo Credit: PTI

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): The death toll due to heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu stands at 12, informed Tamil Nadu Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran on Wednesday.

11 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 7 teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are deployed in the state as of now, added the minister.

Amid incessant rainfall in Tamil Nadu, the authorities on Tuesday had issued a flood warning for the Theni district and adjourning low-lying areas.

Parts of Tamil Nadu are likely to witness heavy rainfall over the next few days due to a depression over the Bay of Bengal.

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 02:45 PM IST
