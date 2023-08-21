DCW Official Rapes, Impregnates Minor Girl: CM Arvind Kejriwal Orders Suspension Of Accused

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal orders action against rape accused official |

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (August 21) ordered the suspension of the rape accused official of Delhi government. Premoday Khakha, an official of the Woman and Child Development Department of the Delhi government, is accused of raping and impregnating a minor girl who is a daughter of his deceased friend. The accused's wife also gave abortion pills to the girl to terminate the pregnancy, said reports about the horrific case. The assault took place between 2020-2021.

The Delhi CM has asked for report on the matter from Chief Secretary by 5 pm on Monday (August 21).

Delhi government official booked

Delhi Police said that the accused Delhi government official has been booked for allegedly raping his deceased friend's minor daughter for several months.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against the official under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on August 13, said Burari Police station.

BJP Attacks AAP Govt and DCW Chief Swati Maliwal

The BJP attacked AAP government and DCW Chief Swati Maliwal and alleged inaction over the case. BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that it was shocking that such incidents were taking place "right under the nose of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal."

"Instead of commenting on matters of other state, they (Arvind Kejriwal and Swati Maliwal) should focus on Delhi," said Poonawalla in a video he put up on X (formerly Twitter).

Police comments on the case

"The doctors have advised that the girl is not fit to give a statement. Action will be taken after recording the girl's statement," said DCP North District Sagar Singh Kalsi on the case.

