Delhi Crime: Govt Official Booked For Raping, Impregnating His Deceased Friend’s Minor Daughter In Burari

Govt Official Booked For Raping Minor

New Delhi, August 21: A Delhi government official has been booked for allegedly raping his deceased friend's minor daughter for several months police said on Monday. The assault took place allegedly between 2020 and 2021.

The Burari Police station registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the official under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on August 13.

The minor girl started living with the accused

According to police following the death of her father, who was also a government employee, the minor girl started living with the accused in Burari from October 2020 to February 2021. As per the complainant, the accused sexually harassed, physically molested and repeatedly raped her for several months between 2020 and 2021.

Impregnates minor girl

"The girl started having anxiety bouts and was admitted to a hospital a week back. After extensive psychological counselling, she opened up to the doctors, counsellors and police officers and revealed that she was sexually harassed by the accused," police said.

Forced abortion

The minor disclosed that she got pregnant and she was forced to abort her pregnancy by the wife of the accused Delhi Police said. The medico-legal examination of the minor has been conducted and an investigation into the matter is underway. Further details are awaited.

