Will Visit Manipur Despite Govt Taking U-turn & Suddenly Denying Permission: DCW Chief

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal. | ANI

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal alleged on Saturday that she was denied permission by the Manipur government to visit the violence hit state and that she was being prevented from speaking to survivors of sexual assault in the video of Kuki women paraded naked by a mob in Kangpokpi district on May 4. "After telling me I can come to Manipur, 𝗚𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗵𝗮𝘀 𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗻 𝗮 𝗨 𝗧𝘂𝗿𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘀𝘂𝗱𝗱𝗲𝗻𝗹𝘆 𝗱𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗲𝗱 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗼 𝗺𝗲. This is shocking and absurd. Why can’t I meet survivors of sexual violence? I have already booked my tickets after discussing with them. Why try and stop me???," tweeted Swati Maliwal. However, on Sunday morning (July 23), the DCW chief tweeted saying that she would be flying to Imphal despite denied permission and that she has "sought time from Manipur CM."

"Manipur Govt recommended I consider postponing my visit due to law and order situation. After deliberation on their suggestion, have decided to fly to Imphal as planned. Sought time from Manipur CM. Will meet him & request him to come along to visit the sexual assault survivors," she tweeted on Sunday (July 23) morning.

WATCH: Swati Maliwal speaks about her visit to violence-hit Manipur.

Swati Maliwal's reaction post Manipur viral video

Earlier, on July 20, Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal, condemning the viral video showing two Kuki women paraded naked in a May 4 video in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, questioned the "silence" of the Central government on Manipur violence. The DCW chief also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not spoken on the incident or visited Manipur even once after violence broke out in the state on May 3.

"Manipur CM to allow my visit to meet the survivors, their families and other girls and women. Want to submit a fact finding report to the Govt regarding sexual crimes against women so that action is taken at the earliest," DCW chief had said in her earlier tweet.

Manipur violence

The state of Manipur has seen violence since May 3 after conflict broke out between the Meitei and Kuki community members. Widespread violence and arson has been reported from the state ever since the ethnic conflicts broke out. However, the May 4 video which surfaced on July 19 showing sexual violence and humiliation of the Kuki women paraded naked in Kangpokpi and sexually assaulted by the mob has sent shockwaves across the country.

Arrests made after uproar

On Saturday, Manipur Police apprehended two individuals, including a juvenile, in connection with the case. Six suspects have been nabbed so far, with police intensifying raids to arrest the remaining culprits involved in the heinous act.

