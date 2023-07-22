 'Blot On Humanity': Anna Hazare Demands Dealth Penalty For Perpetrators In Manipur Horror Video (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Blot On Humanity': Anna Hazare Demands Dealth Penalty For Perpetrators In Manipur Horror Video (WATCH)

'Blot On Humanity': Anna Hazare Demands Dealth Penalty For Perpetrators In Manipur Horror Video (WATCH)

"All I will say is perpetrators of such heinous crime against women should be hanged to death," Hazare said speaking to reporters.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 22, 2023, 09:08 PM IST
article-image
Anna hazare | File Image

Social activist and anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare on Saturday reacted strongly to the horrific Manipur video of women being paraded naked and said the perpetrators of the heinous crime must be hung.

"All I will say is perpetrators of such heinous crime against women should be hanged to death," Hazare said speaking to reporters.

"Women are our mothers, sister. Especially, the wife of a soldier who has served the nation at our borders is being subjected to such grave injustice is more serious.

"This is a blot on humanity," Hazare said on the horrific incident.

Manipur video sparks outrage

A video went viral from Northeastern state of Manipur and sparked outrage across the country.

The distressing 26-second clip shows a group of men, some seemingly as young as 15, parading and assaulting two naked women, who belong to the ethnic Kuki-Zo tribe. The women are seen being groped and sexually attacked by the men as they are led towards an empty field.

According to the first information report (FIR) filed by the survivors, at least one of the women, aged 21, was subjected to gang rape. The police complaint indicates that the other woman was 42 years old.

Read Also
Unmasking The Disturbing Reality: Violence Against Women In Manipur
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Blot On Humanity': Anna Hazare Demands Dealth Penalty For Perpetrators In Manipur Horror Video...

'Blot On Humanity': Anna Hazare Demands Dealth Penalty For Perpetrators In Manipur Horror Video...

'Very Sad': Tainted WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh On Manipur Women Paraded Naked Case (WATCH)

'Very Sad': Tainted WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh On Manipur Women Paraded Naked Case (WATCH)

'Tribals Treated In Barbaric Way...': Jharkhand CM Writes To President Murmu Over Manipur Video

'Tribals Treated In Barbaric Way...': Jharkhand CM Writes To President Murmu Over Manipur Video

Watch: Banned ISKCON Monk Amogh Lila Das Apologises For Controversial Comments On Swami Vivekananda,...

Watch: Banned ISKCON Monk Amogh Lila Das Apologises For Controversial Comments On Swami Vivekananda,...

Rajasthan News: Gehlot Hints At Implementing NYAY For Needy If Voted Back To Power

Rajasthan News: Gehlot Hints At Implementing NYAY For Needy If Voted Back To Power