'Blot On Humanity': Anna Hazare Demands Dealth Penalty For Perpetrators In Manipur Horror Video (WATCH)

Social activist and anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare on Saturday reacted strongly to the horrific Manipur video of women being paraded naked and said the perpetrators of the heinous crime must be hung.

"All I will say is perpetrators of such heinous crime against women should be hanged to death," Hazare said speaking to reporters.

"Women are our mothers, sister. Especially, the wife of a soldier who has served the nation at our borders is being subjected to such grave injustice is more serious.

"This is a blot on humanity," Hazare said on the horrific incident.

Manipur video sparks outrage

A video went viral from Northeastern state of Manipur and sparked outrage across the country.

The distressing 26-second clip shows a group of men, some seemingly as young as 15, parading and assaulting two naked women, who belong to the ethnic Kuki-Zo tribe. The women are seen being groped and sexually attacked by the men as they are led towards an empty field.

According to the first information report (FIR) filed by the survivors, at least one of the women, aged 21, was subjected to gang rape. The police complaint indicates that the other woman was 42 years old.

